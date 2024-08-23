Carson Steele is stiff arming way towards Chiefs roster spot
By Scott Rogust
The preseason is entering its final week. From there, all 32 NFL teams will have the unenviable task to trim their rosters down to 53 players. With that, players on the roster bubble have this weekend to make ther case to their head coaches and general managers that they belong on the team.
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs completed their final preseason game on Thursday night, where they lost 34-21 to the Chicago Bears. The score of the game doesn't really matter in the preseason. Instead, it's how players perform.
For the Chiefs, rookie running back Carson Steele has taken the fanbase and the NFL world by storm. The former Ball State and UCLA fullback has made a name for himself throughout training camp and in the preseason, notably running through opposing defenders. On Thursday night, Steele had the angriest of runs, stiff-arming his way into the end zone for a Chiefs touchdown.
Carson Steele stiff-arms way to a touchdown in Chiefs preseason finale
32 yards of breaking tackles and stiff-arming defensive back Tarvarius Moore to the turf. If that doesn't seal Steele's spot on Kansas City's 53-man roster, we don't know what will.
This isn't the first time that Steele had a run like this. In the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steele broke multiple tackles on a 20-yard run. Later that drive, Steele scored a touchdown on a goal-line run.
Overall this preseason, Steele ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Looking at the Chiefs running back depth chart, Isiah Pacheco is the undisputed starter. Behind him is veteran and 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. From there, the third spot on the running back depth chart is wide open. Unless the Chiefs decide to release Edwards-Helaire. Yes, the Chiefs could line Steele up specifically at fullback if they wanted to. But, there's a chance he could be one of the top three running backs on the roster.
Either way, Steele has made the most of his opportunities in preseason action, and appears to be in good shape to make the roster. However, the final decision comes from head coach Andy Reid.