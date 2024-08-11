Patrick Mahomes secret new weapon may have guaranteed himself a roster spot already
By Scott Rogust
For the first time since winning Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the football field for a game. Granted, it was a preseason game, but it was a game nonetheless.
Considering this, Chiefs fans had the opportunity to watch some of their depth players and rookies to see what they could bring to the team. Plus, the Chiefs starters played for the opening series, which unfortunately saw Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffer a shoulder injury that could sideline him heading into the season.
When it comes to players who made an impact in Kansas City's debut, look no further than rookie fullback Carson Steele, who could very well be a weapon quarterback Patrick Mahomes can lean upon this season.
Carson Steele shines in Chiefs preseason opener
In the middle of the second quarter, Steele received a handoff from quarterback Chris Oladokun and ran through not one, not two, but three tackles for a 20-yard gain. The original broadcast view doesn't do it justice. But have a look at this close-up angle provided by NFL's official Twitter account.
11 plays later, Steele ended the drive by rushing up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, allowing Kansas city to tie things up 10 points apiece.
Steele ended the game taking four carries for 29 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. His rushing yards total led all Chiefs players in the game.
Steele is a rookie who signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. But before playing for the Bruins, he attended Ball State for two seasons. Perhaps Steele's most impressive season came in 2022, where he rushed for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns on 289 carries (5.4 yards per carry). His rushing yards total was the most in the entire Mid-American Conference (MAC).
At UCLA last season, Steele ran for 847 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries.
There is still plenty of preseason left for Steele to make a statement. But after one game, Steele found a way to make a name for himself and helped stand out in the team's 26-13 loss to the Jaguars.