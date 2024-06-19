Former Cavs HC commends Luka Doncic for ‘playing through pain,’ takes shot at former player
Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to an impressive playoff run despite the five-game NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics. Doncic led all players in the playoffs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.
It was later announced that Luka had also been playing through a knee sprain, ankle soreness, and a thoracic contusion and was also receiving injections throughout the NBA Finals.
Former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired after their second-round exit of the playoffs, was on SiriusXM NBA and gave his opinion on Luka throughout the playoffs.
"He is a guy who was taking shots in his ribs so that he can go out and play right? He was playing through pain. He wasn’t complaining. He was still playing 40 plus minutes trying to go out and get it done. So give him the opportunity to learn from it . . . There’s room for improvement, sure, but give the guy credit for the job that he did."
But many suspect that Bickerstaff was trying to hint toward Jarrett Allen throughout the playoffs.
Did J.B. Bickerstaff take a shot at Jarrett Allen while praising Luka Doncic?
A report came out after the playoffs that some players and staff inside the Cleveland organization were not pleased that Allen sat out and did not play through injury. It made many question Allen's toughness despite how the Cavaliers also were without Donovan Mitchell, who also missed some time with injury.
While some may argue that Doncic did not play to his full potential during the playoffs, he still put up unbelievable numbers throughout the postseason. He beat three 50-win teams, and this was also the second time in the last three seasons that he had made at least the Western Conference Finals. In the playoffs, Luka averaged 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 22 games while also averaging 40.9 minutes in each game.
The criticism of Doncic and how his legacy should be seen after this Finals performance is under fire right now, while his numbers were record-making even through injuries and a legendary Boston Celtics team.
The comment by Bickerstaff could also help him in the job market since he is out of a job for next season. If the Mavericks are looking for an assistant coach this offseason, Bickerstaff can be a good addition. He has assistant experience with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. Not to mention, he also led the Cavaliers to their best season since LeBron James left The Land.