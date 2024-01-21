CeeDee Lamb's mom puts Dak Prescott on blast after another Cowboys playoff loss
Dak Prescott lost again in the NFL Playoffs, and he's catching strays from the families of his own Dallas Cowboys teammates.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round last weekend. The loss was surprising given Dallas hosted the game, and the Packers were the final team to make the NFC postseason.
Nonetheless, Jordan Love played brilliantly, while the Packers defense forced some untimely turnovers from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Despite the defeat, Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are expected to return. McCarthy caught plenty of flack from Cowboys fans and was viewed as the fall guy. Still, Jerry Jones opted to keep McCarthy around for the final year of his contract, passing on the opportunity to hire Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh or Mike Vrabel instead.
As for Dak, he is under contract for another year at least, and getting out of that deal would cost the Cowboys a fortune in dead cap. It should also be noted that Prescott is -- at his best -- a top-10 quarterback in football. Despite all his faults, finding someone better is far from guaranteed if Dallas decided to move on.
Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb's mom allegedly blasts Dak Prescott
If screenshots are to be believed, CeeDee Lamb has to keep his family's opinions in house. Following the Cowboys postseason loss last week, screenshots circulated allegedly showing Lamb's mother bashing Prescott, and suggesting that she wants Lamb to leave for another team.
Prescott had a bad game. He threw several interceptions and padded his stats late in the contest. However, he entered the playoffs as an MVP candidate, and had one of the best seasons of his career. McCarthy backed Dak up this week as well, thus affirming his place as the team's leader.
"I believe in Dak Prescott. I think he's clearly the answer," McCarthy said on Thursday. "He's part of the solution moving forward. As difficult as this time is right now, when we can work through this emotional period that we're in, we'll continue to build off what he brings to the table."
Prescott could have been better last weekend, of course. But he's not the only problem in Dallas. If anything, he needs to be part of the solution.