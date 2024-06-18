Celtics championship parade details
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks handily in the 2024 NBA Finals, ending a 16-year championship drought. After a hard-fought season en route to raising Banner 18, it is officially time to celebrate.
As teams famously do after winning a title, the Celtics will parade through the city of Boston to share the special moment with their fans. But when can we expect the festivities to begin?
Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said the championship parade is "tentatively set for Friday," per Stephen Quinn of 7News. The parade will reportedly begin at 11 a.m. ET in front of Boston's TD Garden. Then, it will continue down Causeway Street before passing City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street. Ultimately, the merrymakings will conclude on Boylston Street, near the Hynes Convention Center.
Why is there such a long wait between Boston clinching the series in Game 5 on Monday and the highly anticipated extravaganza? According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are "headed to Miami for a few days to party."
After being the most dominant team in the Association from wire-to-wire this season, this Celtics squad certainly earned the right to a brief vacation. They deserve to live it up in South Beach for a little because it will be a madhouse once they arrive back in Beantown. Nonetheless, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company will assuredly enjoy honoring the momentous occasion with arguably the most passionate fan base in sports.
Winning the Finals this year was historic for the Celtics on numerous fronts. Veteran big man Al Horford ended a notoriously futile postseason record. Joe Mazzulla became the youngest head coach to lead his team to a title since Bill Russell did it as a player-coach in 1969. Moreover, Brown is the first player to win Finals MVP after not earning All-NBA recognition since Andre Iguodala accomplished the feat in 2015.
Enjoy it, Boston. You have the privilege to debauch responsibly after an incredible campaign.