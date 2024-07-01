Celtics co-owner can save Boston from worst-case sale scenario
Coming off an NBA championship, Boston Celtics fans are supremely happy with their ownership group. So, Monday's shocking news that Wyc Grousbeck is selling the team threw everyone for a loop, especially because a prospective bidder like John Henry sounds like a dangerous downgrade.
While Grousbeck won't own the team anymore, another Celtics co-owner could step into his shoes instead.
Steve Pagliuca put out a statement on Monday sharing warm sentiments towards Grousbeck and the team's investment partners while seeming to throw his hat in the ring.
"I hope to be part of the Celtics moving forward and will be a proud participant in the bidding process that has been announced today," Pagliuca said.
Pagliuca emerging as an alternative to Red Sox owner John Henry would be music to the ears of many in Boston. While Henry's ownership group has brought a certain amount of success to the Red Sox and Liverpool FC, he's known for keeping his purse strings tight. In an era of mega-spending franchises, that can be frustrating.
If Pagliuca produced a successful bid, Celtics fans could be secure knowing the structure that brought them their current level of success won't drastically change.
He has some experience with leading a purchasing charge. Pagliuca led a group of investors who acquired a majority stake in Italian soccer club Atalanta in 2022.
The future for the Celtics looks bright, whatever comes on the ownership front. They have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on long-term deals and will have Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis on the books for the coming years. The core that lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy is locked in.
The Celtics sale will come with a whole lot of competition given the potential growth in NBA revenue with a new TV deal coming up. Pagliuca will have a whole lot of supporters on the ground in Boston.