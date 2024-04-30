Celtics fans have had enough of Stan Van Gundy after bizarre critique of Jayson Tatum
Stan Van Gundy is not welcome in Boston after comments he made about the Celtics and Jayson Tatum.
If Stan Van Gundy shows his face in Boston, he shouldn't expect any Celtics fans to buy him a drink. He's more likely to get one thrown in his face.
The TNT color commentator infuriated Celtics fans while calling Monday's Game 4 between Boston and Miami. They thought he was biased against the Celtics. And he essentially admitted it.
But the moment that really sent Celtics fans over the edge was Van Gundy's reaction to Bam Adebayo's flagrant foul on Jayson Tatum.
Adebayo undercut Tatum while he was taking a warm up shot after a foul a was called on the Heat. The Celtics guard landed on Adebayo's foot and turned his ankle.
Refs looked at the sequence and hit Adebayo with a Flagrant 1. Van Gundy looked at the play and blamed Tatum.
Celtics fans listening to that analysis couldn't do much but jump on Twitter to rail against Van Gundy for his bias and his questionable take.
Stan Van Gundy's coverage of Game 4 set off Celtics fans
Broadcasters take stick from just about every fanbase. It's part of the gig. You'll see people claiming the play-by-play or color guy is biased in favor of one team while a whole other group of people could watch the same game and insist those same broadcasters were biased towards the other team.
Having said that, Van Gundy's take on this particular situation was insane. There's no defending his belief that Tatum was in the wrong for taking a warm-up shot, or that Adebayo was justified in contesting that shot the way he did. Tatum didn't deserve to have his ankle turned because he took that shot. And Adebayo should never get up under a player who is shooting, especially when it's a warm-up shot.
The Celtics won Game 4, 102-88, to take a 3-1 lead in the series. They'll head back to Boston with hopes of closing things out on Wednesday.