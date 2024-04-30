Jayson Tatum hurts ankle on 'dirty' Bam Adebayo foul after the whistle
Jayson Tatum turned his ankle when he was undercut by Bam Adebayo on a shot after the whistle. Celtics fans think it was a dirty play.
The Boston Celtics may have gotten the win in Game 4 against the Miami Heat but they had a couple of injury scares that took a bit of the shine off the victory.
Kristaps Porzingis suffered a calf injury in the first half, which was a bad enough development without Jayson Tatum going down with an apparent ankle injury with five minutes to play in the game.
A deadball foul had been called when Tatum went up to casually put up a shot after the whistle. But Bam Adebayo unnecessarily contested the shot and undercut the Celtics guard, who came down on his foot and turned his ankle.
Refs looked at the play and called a flagrant foul on Adebayo but a couple of shots in a blowout means very little to Boston when their star player could have been seriously injured.
Tatum was able to return to action before the end of the game, so his ankle wasn't too badly damaged in that fall.
After the game, Joe Mazzulla said he was moving well and should be "fine."
Celtics fans furious after Bam Adebayo's foul on Jayson Tatum
While it looks like Tatum avoided anything major, Celtics fans were still incensed about Adebayo's foul, calling it dirty.
The refs did punish Adebayo for the infringement but some fans felt it should have been an ejection because it came after the whistle and may have included some intent to injure. With so much open to interpretation there, it was always unlikely the refs would give anything more than a Flagrant 1.
The Celtics led by as many as 28 points in a game they dominated from the early going. With the win, they took a 3-1 advantage in the series with the chance to close out in Boston on Wednesday.
Tatum finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists despite a rough shooting night, going 5-of-14.