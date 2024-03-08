The Whiteboard: Celtics going cold in the clutch
Today on The Whiteboard, the Celtics clutch offense, the Timberwolves roller coaster, Zion in the dunk contest and more.
By Ian Levy
After dropping a game to the Denver Nuggets last night, 115-109, the Boston Celtics have logged back-to-back losses for just the second team this season. The last time it happened was in early November, the sixth and seventh game of the season — an overtime road loss to the Timberwolves and then a road loss to the 76ers.
There's no real reason to panic — these last two losses were by a combined seven points and two two of the best teams in the league. But they also revealed some cracks in their clutch offense.
The Celtics offense went cold in the clutch
In seven minutes of clutch time against the Cavs and Nuggets, the Celtics managed just 10 points, shooting 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. Obviously, seven minutes is an extremely small sample and if even one or two of those missed 3-pointers had gone down things would look different.
But, there is a lot of variance in their clutch offense. Across the entire season, 46.2 percent of their clutch field goal attempts have been 3-pointers, the fifth-highest mark in the league and about the same as the league-leading 46.9 3-point attempt percentage they average across all minutes. For the most part, their clutch offense generates similar outcomes to their season-long offense and while lots of 3s may be a recipe for efficiency across an entire season it can lead to far different outcomes across a handful of possessions and a handful of minutes.
Jayson Tatum missed one of those clutch 3-pointers, a wide-open attempt from the corner that would have given the Celtics the lead with 45 seconds left. He's now shooting 31.9 percent on the season in the clutch and just 5-of-16 on 3s. For his entire career, he's hit just 32.9 percent of his shots to tie or take the lead in the final possession of the fourth quarter or overtime, including 4-of-26 from beyond the arc.
Of course, it's possible that none of this matters. The Celtics have the best point differential in the league by a wide margin. Across the entire season, their clutch offense has been very good and they've been generally winning clutch minutes because of elite defense. But just because they're clearly the best team in the league doesn't mean they aren't vulnerable to bad luck and cold shooting from their stars in the close games they'll need to win if they're going to win a title.
The Timberwolves are on a roller coaster
The Timberwolves have had a wild 48 hours. Yesterday, news broke that Karl-Anthony Towns had suffered a meniscus injury with an undetermined timeline for his return, casting a long shadow over what has been one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.
Last evening, Anthony Edwards delivered one of the most dramatic highlights of recent memory skying for a block on a potential game-winning layup on the Pacers' final possession. He was high enough that he hit both his head and his shoulder on the backboard but the cost of that highlight was a hard fall that had him complaining about a sore wrist after the game was over.
Then, this morning, news broke that Towns would undergo knee surgery and would be re-evaluated in a month — avoiding a worst-case scenario but definitely not the best-case scenario for the Wolves either.
The Big Three: Kyle Delaney on first-time champions, the Pistons 4 and Zion dunking
Kyle Delaney joined our FanSided NBA team in June and has brought wit, humor and panache to important stories like Jimmy Butler's country album, Russell Westbrook's self-awareness and the athletic benefits of darkness retreats.
Kyle joins us today to answer three big questions on the Pistons, NBA product pitches and head coaches the Bucks may have overlooked. You can read more of his work here.
1. Which team would you most like to see win their first title in franchise history this season — Clippers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Magic, Suns?
I think watching Anthony Edwards battle his way out of the West to win his first NBA championship would make for extremely entertaining television. Let's face it, that team is fun to watch. When they're both healthy, that interior duo of Gobert and Towns is a tough matchup for any team. The timing of Karl Anthony Town's injury is unfortunate.
However, even if KAT misses the rest of the season, Naz Reid is a reliable enough backup to the point where he should at least minimize Karl's absence. As talented as KAT is though, the T-wolves go where Anthony Edwards goes. Keep in mind, Anthony Edwards doesn't lack confidence and Towns' absence should only give Edwards more motivation to succeed. Ant's latest stat line without KAT confirms this, as he scored 44 points, matching his season high. I'm also curious how the West would react if the Timberwolves won.
Maybe this would cause a snowball effect that spawns the next superteam. Maybe that's the first step towards manifesting the LeBron-Curry duo that was teased earlier this season?
2. Jalen Duren, _________, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham — who is the fifth wheel to this young core that can help the Pistons turn it around next season?
Taj Gibson. Next question. Just kidding! (What on Earth are we doing?) Even though I'd love to see someone like, I don't know, Lauri Markannen join this Detroit team, we must be realistic. I'll spare you the 'why Dean Wade is destined to be a Detroit Piston' pitch. (Dean, if you're reading this, please.)
Truth be told, maybe the most suitable option is already here, because I love what I'm seeing from Simone Fontecchio so far. Simone has averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his first 10 games with Detroit. He's also shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. I think he could be a sort of mustard-hiding-in-the-fridge type of player on that Detroit roster. He had 22 points in the Pistons' 118-110 loss against the Miami Heat and is a major reason why that game wasn't completely one-sided.
3. Zion Williamson if he makes the All-Star team next year. Assuming this happens — more likely that this is a transcendent success that saves the Dunk Contest (for a few years), or an epic failure that ends it for good?
I'm willing to lean on the optimistic side here and say Zion participating in the Dunk Contest is a recipe for success. In my opinion, people want to watch the Dunk Contest. The problem is that it lacks excitement and explosiveness. As talented as Mac McClung is, there isn't much re-watchability there, it's kind of like rewatching the same action movie over and over again. You can only watch Tom Cruise motorcycle off a cliff a certain number of times before it becomes less exciting and more the norm.
Put Zion Williamson on an empty court and see if that's still the case. Again, we're talking about someone who polarized the basketball world with his high-school mixtape dunks. He's only gotten more athletic since then. Feel like we're due for that reminder. Plus, the second he pulls out that Spartanburg Day School jersey from high school, it's an automatic 50.
