Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla doesn't rule out deploying crazy lineup strategy against Pacers in ECF
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Celtics entered Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers as 9.5-point favorites, per ESPN Bet. But like we've become accustomed to seeing from them, they narrowly escape by the skin of their teeth against an inferior opponent.
After the Celtics took a commanding 12-0 lead within the first three minutes of action, many had felt Boston would cruise to a victory. But the Pacers had other plans, bringing the game to 64-64 at halftime and even taking a five-point lead with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.
However, a costly unforced turnover by Indiana All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 27.1 seconds left in regulation allowed Boston to tie the game and force overtime. Elias Sports Bureau notes that the Pacers became the first team since "at least 1997-98" to lose a playoff game despite inbounding the ball up three in the final 10 seconds, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.
Despite the win, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is prepared and willing to make adjustments.
Mazzulla is still figuring out how to mix and match his rotation against the Pacers sans star center Kristaps Porzingis, whose latest injury update is a mixed bag. He didn't rule out potentially deploying a potentially crazy lineup strategy after seeing how Game 1 shook out during his media availability on Wednesday.
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla doesn't rule out deploying a crazy lineup strategy against the Pacers in ECF
Mazzulla told reporters that "anything is on the table against a team like this [Pacers] because of their versatility,” per Jay King of The Athletic, like using All-Star wing Jayson Tatum at the center position is a real possibility.
Playing Tatum at the five would be a fascinating approach, especially considering he has barely done so throughout his seven years as a pro. He has spent only two percent of the minutes played throughout his career at center.
Regardless, the Celtics may not have many better options until Porzingis returns. They cannot continue to lean on 37-year-old Al Horford to play 40 minutes if they want to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a championship. Mazzulla seems to understand that and is considering taking an outside-the-box attitude to address the concern.