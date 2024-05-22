Kristaps Porzingis injury update is a mixed bag for the Boston Celtics
While the Boston Celtics will probably get Kristaps Porzings at some point, the franchise will seemingly have to win with him in street clothes for a good chunk of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that "there's growing optimism" that Kristaps Porzingis will be able to return "as soon as Game 4 on Monday".
This comes as Boston was able to take Game 1 on their home court in overtime after seemingly not being able to take care of business in regulation. The starting big man has not been able to play with a calf strain that he suffered in Game 5 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Miami Heat.
It should be noted that the veteran may not have suffered the injury if the Celtics had been able to take care of the Jimmy Butler-less heat in four games. The Heat were able to win Game 2 behind poor 3-point defense from Boston and other factors). With at least two more games to go until Kristaps Porzingis can return, can the Celtics still win this series without one of their key starters?
Can the Celtics win this series without Kristaps Porzingis?
Honestly, the Boston Celtics can probably take a commanding 2-1 if the franchise doesn't mess around and continued to expand on the big lead that they had early on in the first quarter against Indiana in Game 1. With such an important part of the Celtics big-man rotation out, it's fair to say that the Pacers can win one game at home. Also, with the recent playing down to their opponent that Boston does, it's reasonable to say that the Celtics will most likely drop one game.
While the squad has seemed far and above the most talented and complete squad in the Eastern Conference, they have played with their food this postseason allowing inferior opponents like the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to compete and win games in their respective series.
Yes, head coach Joe Mazzulla might want the franchise to win every series game but he will probably feel good if the squad can have a 2-1 lead going into Game 4. But if Porzingis is out longer than that, things could get messy.