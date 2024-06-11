Celtics receive alarming Kristaps Porzingis injury update ahead of Game 3 in Dallas
The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 in no small part due to Kristaps Porzingis who just returned from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the majority of the playoffs.
According to one NBA insider, the forward suffered a similar injury in the final stages of Game 2.
Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Porzingis has "suffered a torn medial retinaculum" resulting in the "dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon."
This comes after the veteran big man appeared to re-injury his lower body in the closing minutes of Game 2 against the Mavericks.
The press release from the Celtics details that the injury was suffered in the closing minutes of the third quarter in Game 2. The top starter didn't appear for the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.
Porzingis suffered a similar injury in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat but Shams reports that this current injury has nothing to do with his previous injury.
As the NBA world awaits the status of Kristaps Porzingis, it's worth wondering about the injury status of the center before the Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Kristaps Porzingis' injury at day-to-day before Game 3 of the NBA finals
At the very least, Kristaps Porzingis is set to be day-to-day for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. With the series heading back home and Boston possibly being without their top center, this is possibly the best chance that the Mavericks will have at winning this series. Boston doesn't have much depth at the big men position with Al Horford being the only reliable big man that they have.
If Porzingis can't play, the franchise will have to rely on possibly playing Jayson Tatum at the five or (gasp) Luke Kornet at the big-man spot. As the NBA gets ready for the rest of the finals, the Celtics are monitoring the injury status of Porzingis with the hope that he can play in Game 3 of the Finals.