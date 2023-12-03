CFB transfer portal rumors: Lincoln Riley has sights set on next Heisman Trophy QB
USC head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly courting Kansas State's Will Howard in the transfer portal as the Trojans get ready for life after Caleb Williams.
The college football transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 4 but coaches aren't waiting to make their pitches to the top players on the market.
Lincoln Riley is one of those coaches who is reportedly on the hunt for a new quarterback with Caleb Williams expected to depart for the NFL. And it looks like he's identified a target.
Over the weekend, Riley flew to Manhattan, Kansas to recruit Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, according to Derek Young of KStateOnline.com.
CFB transfer portal rumors: Lincoln Riley pursuing Will Howard
Will Howard ranks as the No. 3 quarterback in the transfer portal, as judged by 247Sports.
Howard stepped in for Kansas State in 2022 and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship. He threw for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games.
In 2023, he tossed 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, tallying 2,643 yards through the air. He also rushed for 351 yards with nine touchdowns on the ground.
Howard put his name into the transfer portal, presumably to go somewhere he can raise his NFL draft stock and cash in on more NIL opportunities. It's hard to argue USC doesn't check both of those boxes.
Riley has a reputation for churning out Heisman Trophy winners and NFL quarterbacks. He's also had great success in the transfer portal, unlocking Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts' vast potential in his high-powered offense.
With Williams moving on, Riley's decision at quarterback will be critical to getting the Trojans back on track. He has former five-star prospect Malachi Nelson and backup Miller Moss on the roster. However, neither have much experience in competitive games at the college level.
Looking at a high-profile transfer quarterback could signal that Riley isn't certain either of those passers can sufficiently replace Williams.
The Trojans have also been rumored to be interested in Washington State quarterback Cam Ward.