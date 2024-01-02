CFB Transfer Portal Rumors: Ohio State QB buzz, Georgia target, Evan Stewart update
- Evan Stewart had a front row seat to a possible transfer destination
- Georgia sets its sights on a defensive star in the portal
- Ohio State may have its QB targeted in the transfer portal
Tennessee transfer portal rumors: Nico Iamaleava helps Evan Stewart pursuit
With defensive tackle Walter Nolen already committed to Ole Miss, the top player available in the transfer portal is former 5-star Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart. Over two seasons and 18 games in College Station, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Stewart caught 91 balls for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns, all with a revolving door at quarterback and a broken offense.
As he looks for his next college football home in the portal, though, it's no surprise that he's looking to improve his situation to hopefully live up to his recruiting pedigree. Several expected programs have been involved in recruiting him this time around, including Florida State, Oregon, and USC, along with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Vols, however, may have gotten a leg up on their competition in the portal for Stewart thanks to their Citrus Bowl win, specifically the performance of 5-star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava in his first college start.
Iamaleava performed beautifully against the vaunted Iowa defense, throwing for 151 yards but tallying four touchdowns (1 passing, three rushing) in a 35-0 victory. And according to Pete Nakos of On3 ($), that was something that Stewart was looking to see:
"Sources had indicated that Stewart wanted to see how the future Tennessee starter threw the ball and Iamaleava delivered. Sources have yet to indicate any official visit plans but that could change with the dead period coming to a halt this week."
While it's just a one-game sample size, it could make a world of difference. Iamaleava, of the teams in the mix, might have the most upside at quarterback, especially with the 5-star signal-caller's youth and potential to further develop. Wide receiver was a shocking need for Tennessee this past season, so perhaps Stewart can change the calculus and get the Vols back on a stronger upward trajectory.