5 Evan Stewart transfer destinations after Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M
Wide receiver Evan Stewart is one of many Texas A&M stars who may be hitting the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
With Jimbo Fisher out in College Station, keep an eye on star players like Evan Stewart possibly transferring away from the Texas A&M Aggies. The sophomore wide receiver was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022. He was highly sought-after with 37 official offers, essentially having his pick of the litter as to where he wanted to go. The Frisco native stayed in-state at A&M.
Admittedly, I still think there is a very good chance he may stay put. It really hinges on who the Aggies pick to replace Fisher in the long-term. Stewart has one free transfer to use, if he feels so inclined, but he must choose wisely. I would venture to guess that if he were to transfer away from Texas A&M, it would be to another SEC program. There are other schools out there, but that is where my head is at.
As to where he could go, think about SEC programs who are in need of some dynamism in the receiving game. Stewart has had his moments catching passes from the likes of Conner Weigman and Max Johnson over the last two years, but we have not seen him tap fully into that five-star potential he had coming out of Frisco. Thus, someone keen on player development may covet him.
So many questions still need to be answered, but I would keep an eye on these fives teams for him.
5. Auburn Tigers could look vastly different in Hugh Freeze's second year
Auburn is by far and away one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason. It will be year two down on The Plains for Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. No matter how you feel about him personally, he is a good head coach and one who favors the offensive side of the ball. He may need to win in high school recruitment long-term, but he has a tendency of really dipping into the portal, too.
Simply put, Auburn is in dire need of a talent upgrade at pretty much every position group. This is what happens when you replace an unmitigated disaster in Bryan Harsin who had no remote clue how to recruit in the SEC footprint. Stewart would be an immediate starter wherever he went, but Auburn has the potential to pop in year two under Freeze. They should be better than they were this season.
To me, I think it would serve Stewart to at least kick the tires on Auburn if he does enter the transfer portal. I don't know if the Tigers will be all that much better than what the Aggies have been the last two seasons, but a change of scenery can do anyone a world of good. NIL could play a factor in this, but was that not also a big reason why Fisher was able to land all of those blue-chippers for 2022???
Auburn will be open for business in the transfer portal, but I'm not sure if they get Stewart's business.