CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
The transfer portal has really been heating up in college football as Christmas and early National Signing Day are upon us. Just in the past few days, we've seen former 5-star quarterback Dante Moore commit to the Oregon Ducks, joining another transfer in Dillon Gabriel, along with high-end tackle Cayden Green go from Oklahoma to Missouri.
But there are still plenty more big names that have yet to come off of the board. Where will the former No. 1 player in the country, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen, end up transferring? Which program will quarterback Cam Ward take the helm of the offense for in the 2024 season after a productive couple of years at Wazzu? Adding even more intrigue are recent transfer portal entries like Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, USC QB Malachi Nelson and Texas QB Maalik Murphy.
Then, on the team side of things, can Lane Kiffin continue solidifying his Portal King status by adding another big-name recruit to the top transfer class in the country for 2024? Do heavy-hitters like Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and even Auburn make their moves? Will Coach Prime and Colorado have more additions they make?
Enough of the speculation, though. Let's look at the Top 21 uncommitted transfers from the 247Sports Composite rankings and predict where they will sign in the transfer portal, especially as early National Signing Day comes to a close.
22. DJ Uiagalelei transfer prediction: Miami
Position: QB | Previous School: Oregon State | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2020)
As of right now, it seems like DJ Uiagalelei as he looks for his third stop in college football -- after starting at Clemson before transferring to Oregon State -- might be down to Florida State and Louisville. But with another Jordan Travis replacement catching my eye with the Seminoles, I think DJU ultimately pivots to end up replacing Tyler Van Dyke at Miami. Mario Cristobal appears to be quite active in the portal right now and the need for an experienced signal-caller could lead to a late push for Uiagalelei.
21. Derrick Harmon transfer prediction: Auburn
Position: DL | Previous School: Michigan State | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2021)
Now we really get to see Hugh Freeze start to cook. Spoiler alert: Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon isn't the only player we're predicting the Auburn Tigers to land but he could have a nice impact. Though he registered just 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss this past season, his impact was greater than that for the Spartans and he racked up a nice 40 total tackles. He'll be a great veteran piece to keep the defense playing at a high level for Auburn.
20. Jamaree Caldwell transfer prediction: North Carolina
Position: DL | Previous School: Houston | Recruiting Star Rating: JUCO (2022)
Jamaree Caldwell might be outside of the Top 50 in the transfer portal rankings but he can still make a big impact. The former JUCO standout at Independence Community College was a stalwart for Houston last season wtih 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss on the year with the Cougars. But the Mount Holly, NC native will head back closer to home now by joining Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, a program desperate for defensive improvement that Caldwell should provide.
19. Chris Brazzell transfer prediction: Tennessee
Position: WR | Previous School: Tulane | Recruiting Star Rating: 3-star (2022)
Josh Heupel and Tennessee are set to turn the page again at quarterback, moving on from Joe Milton and handing the keys to 2023 5-star recruit Nico Iamaleava. But the young passer will need some more upgrades in the receiving room, which is why the Chris Brazzell buzz is impossible to overlook. As a redshirt freshman this season, the 6-foot-5 son of a former NFL wideout proved to be a big-play threat with 44 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns. He could be a game-changer for the Vols offense next year.