CFP Championship Game individual records: Most yards, TDs, points & more
As we gear up for the CFP Championship Game, let's reflect on the individual record-holders for various key stats.
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will kick off on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 PM ET. It will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country, Michigan and Washington, in a battle at NRG Stadium in Houston. At the very least, we should expect more intrigue than last year, when Georgia stomped TCU 65-7 on college football's biggest stage.
We have reached the one-decade anniversary of the current CFP format, which was implemented in 2014. Next season, eight more teams will join the postseason mix. In anticipation of that change, as well as what promises to be a competitive affair Monday night, let us reflect on the greatest individual accomplishments of the CFP National Championship Game to date.
Who has the most rushing yards in the CFP Championship Game?
- Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State (2015) — 246 yards
The inaugural CFP Championship Game was the Zeke Elliott show. The bruising halfback notched 36 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns en route to a commanding 42-20 Ohio State victory over Oregon. He set the bar quite high. Few individual performances have sniffed Elliott's showcase in the decade since.
Who has the most receiving yards in the CFP Championship Game?
- Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (2020) — 221 yards
The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection has been the foundation of Cincinnati Bengals football for the last few years. Before their NFL transition, however, Burrow and Chase were lighting up NCAA scoreboards. LSU won the national title over Clemson in 2020, powered by Chase's explosive nine-reception, 221-yard, two-score performance.
Who has the most passing yards in the CFP Championship Game?
- Mac Jones, Alabama (2021) — 464 yards
Well... shield your eyes, New Englanders. Before his quick NFL ascent and even quicker NFL descent, Mac Jones was the captain of Nick Saban's unsinkable ship at Alabama. He completed 36-of-45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win over Ohio State. A monstrous end note for an elite college quarterback.
Who has the most total yards in the CFP Championship Game?
- Joe Burrow, LSU (2020) — 521 yards
Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards in LSU's 2020 championship game, with 58 rushing yards for good measure. That was enough to convince NFL teams he was the rightful No. 1 overall pick, and man has he delivered.
Who has the most rushing touchdowns in the CFP Championship Game?
- Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State (2015) — 4
Again, we have not seen a performance of this magnitude in a while. Especially not from the RB position. Many have tried, but few have managed to challenge Zeke's crown for the best college RB in recent history. He was on the NFL shortlist for a while, too.
Who has the most receiving touchdowns in the CFP Championship Game?
- DeVonta Smith, Alabama (2021) — 3
DeVonta Smith caught three of Mac Jones' five TD passes in Alabama's 2021 beatdown of Ohio State. The speedster clearly made his impression on NFL teams, earning the No. 10 overall selection in the NFL Draft. It's not hard, in hindsight, to determine the primary beneficiary of that particular pairing.
Who has the most passing touchdowns in the CFP Championship Game?
- Joe Burrow, LSU (2020) and Mac Jones, Alabama (2021) — 5 (TIE)
Two NFL first-round picks with completely divergent professional arcs. Joe Burrow also rushed for a touchdown in LSU's 2020 victory over Clemson, making his responsible for the most overall touchdowns (6).
Who scored the most points in the CFP Championship Game?
- Georgia (2023) — 65
The Georgia Bulldogs set a few records with their 65-7 shellacking of TCU in the 2023 national title game. It was the last hurrah for Stetson Bennett IV and UGA's second straight championship — a streak Carson Beck and the team couldn't extend in 2024.