CFP National Championship Game picks: Expert score predictions for Michigan vs. Washington
The last college football game of the season is here, and it's just about everything we could ask for to conclude the four-team College Football Playoff era as a pair of undefeated teams, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies, square off in the CFP National Championship Game.
Michael Penix Jr. and Washington led a phenomenal charge through the 2023 season, twice beating a touted Oregon team and earning the quarterback a Heisman runner-up finish. But Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team were perfect in their own right, at least on the field as controversy from the widespread sign-stealing scandal hung over their campaign.
So what happens when these two teams meet on Monday night in Houston for the CFP National Championship Game? Who wins a national title for the first time in 25+ years for their program? We polled some of the FanSided.com staff and have our predictions for the natty between Michigan and Washington.
CFP National Championship Game expert picks, score predictions
Michigan 34, Washington 31 (Cody Williams, Senior Editor)
Because of how many rabbits Washington has pulled out of the hat this season, it's exceptionally difficult to pick against the Huskies. The more I dug into the numbers, though, I have to.
Everything about this matchup favors Michigan. Their defensive front should be able to win, particularly on the interior, pretty routinely while this also might be the most talented secondary Washington has seen this year as well, and for sure the most disciplined. On the flip side, the Huskies run defense has been a sore spot all season, ranking 125th in Success Rate defensively against the run this year. Texas even averaged 7.0+ yards per carry but had to abandon the run a bit. Michigan won't do that, and will continue to control clock and move the ball at will on the ground.
The only reason I have this one close (and Washington covering) is because of the respect I have for Michael Penix Jr., Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies offense. So in the end, I'm going with Michigan to win its first natty since the Clinton administration.
Washington 28, Michigan 24 (John Buhler, Staff Writer)
In a clash of undefeated teams, the victors will not prevail. It will be the UnderDawgs who will be crowned national champions for the first time since 1991 on Monday night. Michigan has the more talented team, but Washington has this game's two best players in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Whether it be some burgers, sign-stealing shenanigans or Jim Harbaugh flirting with another NFL team again, a distracted Michigan team will play with its food too much to overcome a high-floored Washington Huskies team. Kalen DeBoer will be cool, calm and collected, as he hoists the College Football Playoff Trophy for the first time in his coaching career. To those victors go the spoils, and Harbaugh to the NFL.
Washington 38, Michigan 31 (Lior Lampert, Staff Writer)
With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh being heavily linked to several NFL coaching jobs, it feels like he already has one foot out the door. That being said, it will be fascinating to see how that resonates with the locker room leading up to the National Championship.
Conversely, the Washington Huskies will have the best player on the field in quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who will remind everyone why he was the 2023 Heisman runner-up on a national stage. The duo of Penix and Rome Odunze will be too much for the Wolverines' defense to overcome in this one.
Michigan 30, Washington 27 (Alicia de Artola, Editor)
Washington has shown us time and time again this season not to bet against them. Michael Penix is a spectacular passer. His receiving corps, led by Rome Odunze, is a handful. Kalen DeBoer was a title-winning head coach at the NAIA level. He knows how to lift trophies. So why am I picking Michigan?
The Wolverines have the No. 1 defense in SP+ and J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl was a sign he can bring it on the biggest stage. Michigan is senior-laden and they’re motivated by something that can’t be quantified: A true “us against the world mentality.” A program mired in a cheating scandal winning a national title is the worst possible outcome for college football, but it’s also the most likely because CFB isn’t fair. Get your asterisks ready.
Washington 34, Michigan 20 (Scott Rogust, Editor)
The Michigan Wolverines finally got their coveted first College Football Playoff win under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Their reward? Playing the Washington Huskies, a top 10 offense in the entire nation in terms of average yards gained and points scored per game. Yes, Michigan has the best defense in the country in terms of average yards allowed per game, but they haven’t played a team like Washington.
Michael Penix Jr. is a spectacular quarterback that can make incredible throws with absolute ease. It sure does help that Penix has the likes of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan to throw to. This game may come down to a quarterback duel between Penix and J.J. McCarthy. It’s hard to see McCarthy winning that battle.