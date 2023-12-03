CFP Selection Committee chairman explains why Alabama got in over Florida State
The Alabama Crimson Tide are in the College Football Playoff. As a result, though, the undefeated Florida State Seminoles are not.
While many college football fans knew it was a possibility that 12-1 Alabama would get in after winning the SEC Championship Game, it remains difficult to justify leaving ACC champion Florida State with a 13-0 record out in the cold.
And yet, after the Top 4 teams were revealed on Sunday, that was the task that CFP Selection Committee chairman Boo Corrigan was given as he went on ESPN's broadcast. He offered the best explanation he could for the committee's reasoning to put Alabama in over Florida State:
"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," Corrigan said. "Coach [Mike] Norvell, their players, their fans, you know, had an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team. And the committee voted Alabama 4 and Florida State 5."
You can see Corrigan's full comments and explanation below:
CFP Selection Committee used Jordan Travis injury to snub Florida State
Let's be clear, the Selection Committee isn't wrong in their assessment. Even with Florida State's immensely impressive defensive showing against Louisville to win the ACC, this team is lesser than it was with Travis at the helm of the offense.
At the same time, though, it's hard for this reasoning to completely compute. Ohio State made the playoff with its third string quarterback, Cardale Jones, at the helm after they won the Big Ten. That Buckeyes team also went on to win a national championship. It's unprecedented for an undefeated Power 5 champion to be left out of the CFP field... or at least it was until this year with FSU.
Alas, there's nothing that Florida State can do now. The committee made their decision and, whether or not that choice or the reasoning behind it are justified, it's final.