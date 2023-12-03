College Football Playoff bracket, Top 25 rankings revealed: CFB media reacts
You have to believe that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee was hoping that conference championship weekend would make their lives easier as they selected the Top 4 teams and revealed the CFP bracket on Sunday. That was not the case by any stretch, however.
Michigan and Texas trouncing Iowa and Oklahoma State, respectively, were to be expected. What was slightly less expected was Florida State holding serve and finishing 13-0 as ACC champions despite starting a third-string QB against Louisville, Alabama ending Georgia's 29-game winning streak, and even Washington beating Oregon again as the Huskies were nearly 10-point underdogs.
That left the CFP Selection Committee with an impossible task. Michigan and Washington appeared to be locks for the final College Football Playoff bracket, but that meant filling two spots with three seemingly deserving teams in Florida State, Alabama, and Texas.
What did they ultimately decide on? The final rankings were revealed on Sunday during the Selection Show, and here's the bracket they landed on in addition to the final Top 25 CFP rankings. And of course, we'll also see what college football media had to say about the Top 4 and beyond.
College Football Playoff bracket: Alabama gets in over Florida State
- Rose Bowl: 1 Michigan vs. 4. Alabama
- Sugar Bowl: 2 Washington vs. 3 Texas
- First Two Out: 5 Florida State Seminoles, 6 Georgia Bulldogs
There was always going to be one fan base (or multiple) who were left with an ax to grind, no matter which Top 4 the Committee chose. Ultimately, they chose to deal with Florida State's fans and live with the consequences.
But now we have a fantastic showdown set for both CFP semifinal matchups.
Full final CFP rankings: Full Top 25 revealed
- Michigan Wolverines
- Washington Huskies
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida State
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Missouri Tigers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Louisville Cardinals
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- NC State Wolfpack
- Oregon State Beavers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Clemson Tigers
- Liberty Flames
- SMU Mustangs
- Kansas State Wildcats
The rest of the Top 25 will be revealed at 2:30 p.m. ET. We will update the rankings when they are made available. But for now, this is how it shook out.
CFB media reacts to College Football Playoff bracket
Here's what college football media members had to say about the final CFP rankings reveal.
From the conclusion of the games on Saturday until the rankings were released on Sunday, there was heated debate on TV networks, social media and so on among media members and fans alike. There were always going to be people who simply didn't agree with the Selection Committee's final decision, which we can clearly see here.
Having said that, the College Football Playoff is now set and the four teams in are deserving. If only we had the 12-team format, though, which would render these malcontents with the final rankings appeased with a no-doubt spot in that expanded Playoff field.