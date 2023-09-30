Chandler Jones arrested: Everything we know after Raiders DE taken into custody again
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas as his worrying behavior continues. Here is everything we know about the unfolding story.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is currently on the non-football injury list as he deals with what Las Vegas has described as "personal" issues.
Those issues became legal in nature on Friday according to multiple reports.
Here's what we know about Jones' alleged arrest and his status with the Raiders.
Chandler Jones arrested: What we know so far
UPDATE: The Raiders released Jones on Saturday.
On Friday it was reported by Las Vegas Locally that the four-time Pro-Bowler was arrested after stealing items from his ex-girlfriend's house. He allegedly then proceeded to burn them in his own backyard and sent her a video of his actions.
Jones was allegedly served a temporary restraining order on Thursday, which meant he was not to contact or go near her. However, he apparently began sending her Snapchat messages, violating the terms of the order, which led to his arrest, according to that report.
Earlier this week, Chandler Jones claimed that he was involuntarily committed to a mental hospital and was medicated against his will. He hasn’t been a part of the Raiders since September 5th due to a reported dispute accessing team facilities.
On Thursday, Jones went live on social media and made unfounded allegations about Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez’s death while breaking down and crying.
Jones has been jailed at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, but at this time, the specifics of the bail amount and the terms of the bail are yet to be released.
Raiders statement on Chandler Jones
The Raiders said in a statement, “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”
The NFL also responded, saying, “We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders,” according to TMZ.
The NFL and the community around the NFL have been worried about Jones’s behavior, but he has continued to break apart. The best that everyone can ask for now is that he doesn’t hurt himself or others.