Chandler Jones Twitter video: Updated look at everything to know about Raiders player's situation, timeline
Chandler Jones recently took to a live video on Twitter, and his commentary and claims were viewed as concerning by many fans.
By Josh Wilson
On Thursday morning, Las Vegas Raiders defensive player Chandler Jones took to a Twitter live video to talk with his followers after a recent stay and discharge at a mental health hospital.
Jones made questionable and unfounded claims in the video.
Chandler Jones situation: Everything to know
- Chandler Jones Twitter video
- Chandler Jones was limited participant in training camp
- Chandler Jones has repeatedly released screenshots of texts to Raiders employees, disparaged team and organization
- Chandler Jones was locked out of Raiders gym
- Raiders haven't given detailed updates on Chandler Jones
- Chandler Jones was taken to mental health hopsital
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support, 24/7. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to be connected.
Chandler Jones Twitter video
Jones discussed Aaron Hernandez, former New England Patriots star who was imprisoned for murder and later committed suicide, suggesting the facts around his death were falsified.
Further, he claimed NFL players are being injected with fluoride and that CTE does not exist. Both claims have no evidence to support them. A recent study found CTE in 40 percent of athletes who died before 30.
Jones, at one point in the video, got emotional and started crying. He also called for significant changes in the Raiders organization, saying head coach Josh McDaniels should be fired.
Here is the video. A warning: The video contains graphic language and may be unsettling for some viewers.
The situation has unraveled in recent weeks after appearing to first be a small disagreement with the team. Here is everything to know.
Chandler Jones was limited participant in training camp
Chandler Jones was a limited participant in training camp and appeared to not know why the organization was holding him out of practice. Screenshots he released of conversations with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels indicated he was unsure of the circumstances around his injury designation.
Chandler Jones has repeatedly released screenshots of texts to Raiders employees, disparaged team and organization
In various social media posts, Chandler Jones has released screenshots of texts with Raiders head coach McDaniels and other Raiders staffers, most notably general manager Dave Ziegler.
Chandler Jones was locked out of Raiders gym
One of the key situations was Jones claiming he was locked out of the Raiders facilities and could not work out, which is when Jones released screenshots of discussions during training camp.
Shortly after, a welfare check was done on Jones, something he publicized on his Twitter.
Raiders haven't given detailed updates on Chandler Jones
The Raiders have given minimal updates on Chandler Jones. So far, the team has refused to give meaningful comments on the star's availability, saying only that he will remain away from the team due to a personal matter.
Chandler Jones was taken to mental health hopsital
Recently, Jones was taken to a mental health hospital. He released a hand-written statement on his Twitter claiming he was taken against his will and that he was injected with an, "unknown" substance.