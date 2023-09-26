Chandler Jones makes disturbing accusations about stay at mental health hospital
Chandler Jones posted on social media about being put on a court hold by the Las Vegas police and being checked into a mental health hospital "against his will."
The situation with Chandler Jones is only getting more concerning.
The Raiders defensive end has not played in 2023 because he is on the non-football injury list. Las Vegas has called it a private matter.
Jones raised concerns in early September with a series of social media posts accusing the Raiders of locking him out of the building and calling a wellness check on him.
Now he's back on Twitter with statements offering more information about his current status and raising more questions about his mental health status.
Chandler Jones posts disturbing allegations about stay at mental health hospital
In his statement, Jones claims he was taken from his home "against my will" and "injected" with unknown substances when a wellness check was called on him.
He claimed the Las Vegas police put him under a "court hold."
In Las Vegas, a person can be put on a 72-hour hold if they are suffering a mental health crisis. Police officers, doctors, social workers or nurses can initiate the hold. Specifically, police officers can take a person into custody if they have probable cause that a mental health crisis is occurring.
He added that had "no cell phone or no communication" when he was taken to a mental health hospital.
"I called Raiders GM [Dave Ziegler] 6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails," Jones said. "I was just trying to figure out why I'm not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer."
Jones has missed three games for the Raiders, who have started the season 1-2.
At Seven Hills Hospital, which describes itself as "Your trusted hospital for behavioral health and addiction treatment" on their website, Jones claims he "slept on the floor" on his first night and was "not offered a bed."
"I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here. I've very sane," Jones wrote. "All I know is whoever put me in here had bad intentions. I'm too strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me THEY KNOW!!!"
Before Monday night's tweets, Jones had not tweeted since Sept. 19. He was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20. That same day, The Athletic was told by LVMPD that "there were no records involving Jones."