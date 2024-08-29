Chargers get some much-needed Justin Herbert insurance, trade for Falcons' Taylor Heinicke
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Chargers finally addressed arguably their biggest roster concern: Backup quarterback.
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Chargers have acquired veteran signal-caller Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons.
Finally, the Chargers can put an end to the Easton Stick experiment. Heinicke gives Los Angeles a dependable, experienced alternative to franchise gunslinger Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles sent a conditional sixth-round pick to Atlanta for Heinicke, as Russini notes a follow-up of her initial report of the swap.
NFL trade grades: Taylor Heinicke gives Chargers much-needed Justin Herbert backup in deal with Falcons
Stick was largely ineffective while filling in for Herbert for the Chargers' final four games of the 2023 NFL season. He didn't fare much better this preseason, prompting the team to seek out Heinicke ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Considering Atlanta gave four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins $100 million guaranteed and spent a top-10 pick on his heir apparent this offseason, Heinicke was expendable. The six-year pro made the Falcons' 53-man roster, though it was presumably only to recoup assets for him based on how quickly this transaction materialized.
A day after the league's deadline to trim squads from 90 to 53 players, Heinicke gets shipped to the Chargers. And given the price Los Angeles paid, this is a worthwhile move to have clarity and peace of mind behind Herbert.
Heinicke spent last season with the Falcons, appearing in five games (four starts). He went 1-3, completing 54.4 percent of his passes for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His stint in Atlanta was disappointing, but he's a proven commodity, dating back to his three-year tenure with the Washington Commanders from 2020-22.
As a starter for the Commanders, Heinicke posted a 12-11-1 record. During his time in Washington, he logged a 64 completion percentage for 5,415 yards, 33 touchdowns and 21 picks.
Adding Heinicke fills a massive need for the Chargers. Conversely, it frees up a roster spot for the Falcons and nets them a conditional late-round selection for someone dispensable, given their depth at quarterback.
Overall, Henicke landing with the Chargers is an ideal outcome for all parties involved.