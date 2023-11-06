Charlie Morton destroys Braves free-agency pipe dream with option decision
The Atlanta Braves picked up their option on Charlie Morton, thus answering a major question for Alex Anthopoulos.
By Mark Powell
Charlie Morton and the Braves have been playing chicken since the end of the season. Morton, entering his age-40 season, would not commit to playing in 2024. Because of this, the Braves hadn't picked up his option for next year...until now.
Braves fans had grown accustomed to the $20 million they'd have to spend on rotation talent should Morton leave. While Uncle Charlie pitched well for most the regular season, he struggled down the stretch. Much of that can be attributed to the load he was asked to carry for the majority of the campaign, as Max Fried and Kyle Wright were out more than half the year.
Morton will remain in the ATL for 2024. He is a fan favorite, but likely not worth the $20 million he'll receive. I don't blame him for cashing the check.
Charlie Morton ruins Braves fans Aaron Nola dream
Earlier on Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan floated the idea that Morton may not be back next season. Were that the case, Aaron Nola made sense as a long-term replacement.
"Atlanta will prioritize starting pitching in free agency -- as it should, with Kyle Wright out for 2024 following shoulder surgery and Charlie Morton's team option declined...Nola certainly fits what the Braves prioritize in starting pitchers: low walks, high strikeouts, lots of innings. And while his 2023 left plenty to be desired, his expected numbers weren't nearly as rough as his 4.46 ERA. Nola has never been a stuff guy, so in order for him to age gracefully, he'll have to rely on control and command,"Passan wrote.
Nola was always a pipe dream. While he had an off year in 2023, Nola is still one of the best starting pitchers available. He could receive a contract close to $200 million when all is said and done. That seems well out of the Braves price range at the moment.