Charlotte Hornets depth chart after trading Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry
The Charlotte Hornets have begun selling off veteran parts ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline by trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry. How does their new-look depth chart shape up?
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 10-31 in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Charlotte Hornets have officially waved the white flag on the 2023-24 NBA season, beginning a long-awaited retooling process by trading combo guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for veteran Kyle Lowry.
The Hornets “aren’t done dealing yet,” according to ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. In other words, the current iteration of the team may not necessarily be what the roster looks like after the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
Despite landing in Charlotte as a result of the trade that sends Rozier to South Beach, Lowry could be on the move again, Wojnarowski adds. If the Hornets are unable to find a trade partner for Lowry, “he could eventually become a contract buyout candidate,” per Woj.
Until then, Lowry is a member of the Hornets. He will be the team’s backup point guard behind franchise floor general LaMelo Ball. With that said, let’s look at the team’s updated depth chart sans Rozier.
Updated Charlotte Hornets depth chart after trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat
- PG: LaMelo Ball, Kyle Lowry, Ish Smith, Frank Ntilikina
- SG: Nick Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens, Brandon Miller
- SF: Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, JT Thor, Gordon Hayward (calf)
- PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Leaky Black
- C: Nick Richards, Nathan Mensah, Mark Williams (back)
When at full strength, Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams would slot into the starting five over Nick Smith Jr. and Nick Richards. With the Hornets under ownership, the team plans to move forward building around their talented young players Ball and rookie Brandon Miller.
Last week, Hornets head coach Steven Clifford said that he doesn’t think Williams is “very close” to making a return to the court anytime soon. Nick Richards, who has been starting in his place and filling in admirably, has missed the past three games with a right ankle sprain. Charlotte is severely lacking size sans Williams and Richards, starting 6-foot-7 P.J. Washington at center.
Given the likelihood that the Hornets are going to make additional moves ahead of the deadline, the depth chart is an unfinished product. In the meantime, this is how Lowry fits into the picture after being sent to Charlotte in exchange for Rozier.