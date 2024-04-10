Chase Claypool's hilarious CFL move sadly might not happen after all
The potential Chase Claypool homecoming in the CFL sadly might not happen after all.
Chase Claypool looked like a future star in his rookie year for the Pittsburgh Steelers as he racked up 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he has not come close to reaching those lofty numbers since and has been more of a distraction than he has been a productive receiver. His potential got the Steelers a second-round pick when they traded him to the Chicago Bears, but Claypool didn't do much of anything in Chicago.
When he again expressed frustration with his role, the Bears shipped Claypool off to Miami where he'd again show very little. Overall last season, the 25-year-old had just eight receptions for 77 yards. He played in only 9 percent of the offensive snaps in Miami.
Claypool's stock had taken a nosedive to the point where his name surfaced in CFL rumors. As fun as it would've been for the Canadian to play football in his home country, that doesn't seem likely to happen with this latest update.
Latest Chase Claypool report gives impression that move to CFL won't happen
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that Claypool met with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. There might be a NFL opening for him after all.
The Seahawks present an interesting fit for Claypool because they're pretty stacked in the receiver room. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jackson Smith-Njigba are all there, and would see the large majority of the snaps. Perhaps Claypool can be Seattle's No. 4 receiver, but even a guy like Laviska Shenault has had NFL success in the past.
These are the kinds of opportunities Claypool is going to fetch interest for. Teams will look at the talent and be somewhat interested, but his production in the last couple of seasons suggests that he's nothing more than just a depth receiver at best.
That will most likely be more appealing for Claypool than being a star in the CFL, no matter how fun a CFL appearance would be for the rest of us.