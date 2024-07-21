Chet Holmgren backs Bronny James amid criticism, says rookie 'looks like a pro'
There isn't a more controversial player in the NBA today than Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James. Many around the league and in the media don't seem to feel like he belongs in the NBA or that he deserved his shot at a professional contract. He was also granted an unprecedented contract for his draft slot.
Much like his father, Bronny is going to need to get used to this hate, especially from the media and the fans. LeBron is one of, if not the most hated player in the history of the game. Bronny doesn't garner that kind of attention just yet, but he's certainly receiving a significantly higher amount of criticism than other players of his age and caliber.
But, despite the media and fans hating on him, Bronny has received some support from his fellow professional basketball players. This time, from a budding star out in Oklahoma City.
Thunder big Chet Holmgren voices his support of rookie Bronny James
This week, Bronny put together his best Summer League game to date. He scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished three assists, blocked two shots and shot 50 percent from the field. He truly looked like he finally belonged in pro basketball and Chet Holmgren seemed to agree.
In a X/Twitter response to Bronny's stat line, Holmgren said that Bronny "looked like a pro."
This is one of the first public displays of support shown by a respected member of the NBA towards the Lakers' controversial rookie. There's potential that more and more players around the league support Bronny rather than pile on the hate.
Yes, Bronny was only taken at the pick that he was because his father is on the team and has a significant amount of pull as to the direction that the Lakers head in. It's impossible to really deny that.
But he's still a very talented basketball player. He has the raw tools to develop into a true pro and play real minutes with the Lakers. It's absurd to imagine that he could be a star right now, but if the Lakers give him the time to develop, he could be a real role player in the league.