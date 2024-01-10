Chicago Bears hold entire coaching staff accountable besides Matt Eberflus
The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Matt Eberflus is safe for now.
By Mark Powell
The Bears are holding their offensive coaching staff accountable, but not Matt Eberflus. The buck is supposed to stop at the head coach, especially one who wasted yet another season in Chicago. Now, with the No. 1 pick in hand, Ryan Poles has opted to give his head coach one last chance.
Chicago showed some promise this season before it spun out of control. Justin Fields, a former first-round pick starting at QB, was inconsistent despite some flashes of elite play, especially when plays broke down in front of him. DJ Moore proved to be a capable No. 1 wide receiver, but Chicago still lacks options there for Fields or whichever quarterback they select with the top-overall pick.
And therein lies the problem. Chicago has the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers prior to last year's showcase. The Panthers took Bryce Young, and now the Bears have an opportunity to select Caleb Williams, if they choose.
Rather than pairing Williams, Fields or another quarterback with a new head coach -- one who hasn't proven he can lose at the highest level -- Poles is sticking with Eberflus, a defensive-minded coach who routinely draws the ire of the fanbase.
NFL Rumors: Bears hold Luke Getsy accountable, but not Matt Eberflus
It was Matt Eberflus' decision to hire Getsy in the first place, as well as quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko. Both were tasked with helping develop Fields, who the Bears believed could be the face of their franchise. All three men failed to meet that challenge, yet only two will pay for that failure with their job status.
There are plenty of solid, proven coaches available right now who would love the opportunity to start out their tenure with the first-overall pick in a draft loaded with quarterback talent. Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel are just two off the top of my head.
Instead, Getsy is on the chopping block and Eberflus keeps his job. Make it make sense, Chicago.