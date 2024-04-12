Chicago Bears star gives Jordan Love, Packers all the bulletin-board material they need
It’s the most fabled rivalry in the NFL. Now a player who joined the Bears during the 2023 season had something to say about the Packers.
He was part of one of the bigger trades leading up to the deadline this past season. The struggling Washington Commanders began cleaning house in the midst of what would be a 4-13 campaign. They sent defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.
They also dealt steady Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft choice this year. He would be rewarded with a new contract, and he proved to be a worthwhile investment for Matt Eberflus’s squad. He started the club’s final nine games, totaling 25 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble.
Montez Sweat has embraced the Bears/Packers rivalry
That final game of 2023 resulted in a 17-9 loss for the Bears. It was Chicago’s 10th consecutive loss in this storied series that has really gone the Packers' way for 30-plus years.
Sweat finished the game with three tackles. It proved to be a career season for the five-year pro. He finished with a combined 12.5 sacks between Washington (6.5) and Green Bay (6.0) and was named to his first Pro Bowl.
With the 2024 months away, the talented pass-rusher already has the Packers on his mind. He recently appeared on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, and he was pretty definitive. “I’m telling you right now, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” said Sweat. “I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year.”
For the record, Sweat has faced the Packers on four occasions, and he and his teammates have come up short three times. He was part of losses by the Commanders in 2019 and 2021 but was on the winning side of the scoreboard in a 23-21 victory in 2022 at Washington. Sweat has a total of 10 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in four games vs. the Packers.
“Of course, every year the goal is to get a Super Bowl,” added Sweat. But I think honestly, we want to win the division. Yeah, we want to win the division.”
Speaking of which, the Bears haven’t captured the NFC North since 2018. It’s also the last time the club notched a victory over the Packers.
Game on.