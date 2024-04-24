Chicago Bulls Lottery odds: What are the chances of landing the No. 1 pick?
The Chicago Bulls made progress this year but may need to reset with a core of aging veterans. Nailing the NBA Draft will be crucial for their next phase.
By Ian Levy
The Chicago Bulls had a surprisingly positive season considering extensive injuries, just 25 games from Zach LaVine and ongoing trade rumors surrounding most of their key veterans. But in the middle of all that chaos, the Bulls finished with essentially the same record as the season before and nearly fought their way into the playoffs, losing to the Miami Heat in the final game of the Play-In Tournament.
The emergence of Coby White as a high-level starting point guard and borderline All-Star dramatically changed their outlook but there are still changes coming this offseason. It's unclear if Lonzo Ball will ever be able to play again, giving his ongoing knee issues. Zach LaVine could be on the trading block again. Patrick Williams is a restricted free agent and both DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond will be unrestricted free agents.
Needless to say this roster could look very different next season and landing a potential star in the NBA Draft for them to build around could help them chart a path forward.
What are the Bulls chances at the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
The Bulls have the 11th-best odds of winning the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, at 2.0 percent. They have a 9.4 percent chance of jumping into the top 4.
TEAM
Chance of No. 1 pick
Chance of Top 4 pick
Pistons
14.0%
52.1%
Wizards
14.0%
52.1%
Hornets
13.3%
50.3%
Trail Blazers
13.2%
50.0%
Spurs
10.5%
42.1%
Raptors
9.0%
37.2%
Grizzlies
7.5%
31.9%
Jazz
6.0%
26.3%
Rockets (via Nets)*
4.5%
20.3%
Hawks
3.0%
13.9%
Bulls
2.0%
9.4%
Rockets*
1.5%
7.1%
Kings
0.8%
3.8%
Warriors*
0.7%
3.4%
The Rockets get the Nets pick regardless of where it lands because it was traded unprotected. Their own pick is owed to the Thunder but protected No. 1-4. So if they leap into the top four, they keep it. If not, it goes to the Thunder.
The Warriors' pick is protected No. 1-4. If they don't leap into the top four, they owe that pick to the Trail Blazers.
Who could the Bulls take with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
The emergence of White and continued development of Ayo Dosunmu give the Bulls a solid starting backcourt, regardless of what happens with LaVine. It seems likely they'll also push to re-sign Williams which leaves some of their biggest question marks in the froncourt. But no one on this roster is quite good enough to keep the Bulls from taking whoever they think is the best player, regardless of position.
According to Chris Kline's latest FanSided NBA Draft Big Board, there are several prospects who could fit the bill for the Bulls at No. 1.
- Nikola Topic — Average athleticism but a crafty creator with size (6-foot-6), high-level European experience, excellent passing instincts and positive shooting mechanics. Could offer enough versatility to work as a long-term partner for Coby White.Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
- Alex Sarr — An incredibly mobile and athletic 7-footer, Sarr has the potential to be a long-term defensive anchor, protecting the rim but also switching out and defending in space. His offensive game is a work in progress but his size and mobility give him a path to contribute, even if he's primarily just a finisher. Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
- Zaccharie Risacher — A terrific 3-and-D prospect with fantastic length and defensive technique. He could be a viable secondary creator but it may take some time for him to move beyond spot-up 3s, transition finishes and attacking sloppy closeouts. Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
- Matas Buzelis — A versatile offensive player with great ball skills for his 6-foot-9 frame. He's a good but not elite shooter but has some defensive upside, which makes him more of a Franz Wagner than a Lauri Markkanen. FanSided spoke to Matas Buzelis about why he believes he should be the No. 1 pick. Read more here.
How many times have the Bulls won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft?
The Chicago Bulls have previously won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft twice — in 1999 and 2008. In 1999, they selected Elton Brand from Duke. He played two seasons for the Bulls, winning Rookie of the Year, before being traded to the Clippers in a draft night trade in 2001 for Tyson Chandler, the No. 2 pick that year.
In 2008, they selected Derrick Rose from the University of Memphis. Rose would also win Rookie of the Year, as well as MVP in 2011 before injuries derailed his career. In all, he played just over 400 games in six seasons with the Bulls, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
When is the NBA Draft Lottery?
The NBA Draft Lottery will be held Sunday, May 12 in Chicago, at 3:00 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN.