3 dream rotations the Chicago Cubs could realistically build this offseason
Chicago Cubs dream rotations
The Chicago Cubs won their second in a row on Monday night, dominating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-4 win. Unfortunately, as good of a win as that was, the Cubs still sit 5.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL with just 18 games to go. Their postseason chances are slim to none, as evidenced by the 1.7 percent odds FanGraphs gives them.
The season will likely end in a failed attempt to make it to the postseason, but that doesn't mean it was a failure in all facets. The bullpen was frustrating, and the lineup underperformed, but the rotation for the most part has been quite good.
The Cubs rotation ranks sixth in the majors with a 3.76 ERA and that's with Kyle Hendricks putting up a miserable 7.00 ERA in 21 starts. They have co-aces with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga locked in for the foreseeable future, and have some exciting young pieces and money to spend as well.
If Jed Hoyer plays his cards right, the Cubs can once again have one of the best rotations in the majors in 2025. Any of these three dream rotations can lead to exciting results for the Cubs next season.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
The prospect route: Cubs can add from their system
What has held the Cubs back this season has undoubtedly been their offense. They ranked sixth in the majors in runs scored last season and have plummeted to 13th this season. What's more concerning is that they're currently tied for 20th in the majors in home runs. None of the teams that sit below them are in a postseason spot as of this writing. Small ball can work, but home runs are still crucial when it comes to winning games.
Fortunately for the Cubs, they can forgo adding big-money arms and instead focus their efforts on improving the offense while using in-house options.
Rank
Pitcher
1
Justin Steele
2
Shota Imanaga
3
Jameson Taillon
4
Javier Assad
5
Cade Horton
Sticking with in-house options allows them to get a look at Cade Horton, their top pitching prospect and the No. 30 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline.
Horton had a rough go of it in a short stint at Triple-A Iowa, but his 7.50 ERA in five start was inflated from one brutal start in particular. He allowed three runs or fewer in four of his five starts overall before suffering a season-ending injury. He'll have to perform in Spring Training, but if Horton looks good, having him as the team's No. 5 starter with a ton of upside while allowing the Cubs to pursue a big bat can help this team immensely.
Even if Horton isn't ready for Opening Day, he should be part of their plans for next season in some capacity.
The trade route: Cubs can deal prospects for assets
The Cubs were active in the trade market in a way nobody expected at the deadline, landing controllable players who can help them win immediately like Isaac Paredes and Nate Pearson. Paredes hasn't hit much yet, but Pearson has been excellent out of their bullpen.
The Cubs can continue to trade for controllable pieces, this time making a big splash by acquiring Garrett Crochet, a pitcher they've already been linked to. The Chicago White Sox might not want to send him to their crosstown rivals, but the Cubs have a boatload of prospects to offer for the talented left-hander to make Chris Getz consider at the very least.
Rank
Pitcher
1
Garrett Crochet
2
Justin Steele
3
Shota Imanaga
4
Luis Severino
5
Jameson Taillon
Starting the rotation off with three left-handers isn't ideal, but when they're this good, it doesn't really matter. Landing Crochet, a cheap and controllable ace, allows the Cubs to also spend a bit in free agency to add a back-end arm like Luis Severino who has had a strong year with the New York Mets.
Assuming that the Cubs have to give up Javier Assad to get their hands on Crochet, Severino would be a solid replacement and can give Horton the chance to develop a bit more in the minors.
The free agency route: Cubs have money to spend
The Cubs are in one of the biggest markets in the sport. They're a massive draw. They're in a division that should be wide open next season. Why can't they spend like they should?
Juan Soto is the name that Cubs fans really want, but the Cubs don't even have to go that far to show that they're serious about winning right now. Why not go after the best pitcher on the market, Corbin Burnes?
Rank
Pitcher
1
Corbin Burnes
2
Justin Steele
3
Shota Imanaga
4
Jameson Taillon
5
Javier Assad
A trio of Burnes, Steele, and Imanaga would instantly be one of, if not the best in the National League and potentially the majors. Bringing Burnes to Chicago after the Brewers discarded him last offseason and after they stole Craig Counsell from Milwaukee would be the ultimate display of dominance. They'd have to prove it on the field, but signing Burnes can help them regain control of the NL Central.
It'd be costly, but it'd be so, so, worthwhile for Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts to get this done.