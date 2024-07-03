The only Cubs stat that matters ought to get Jed Hoyer fired
By Kinnu Singh
In late May, the Chicago Cubs sat five games above a .500 record. Since then, the wheels have fallen off the proverbial wagon. Chicago has been unable to string together wins while posting multiple losing streaks of three or more games. Entering July, the club has lost 12 of their last 14 series and seven consecutive series on the road, posting a 15-29 record in that span.
Chicago has fallen to a 39-45 record, last in the National League Central. As they sit 5.5 games behind a wild card spot, team president Jed Hoyer seems reluctant to deconstruct the roster before the July 30 deadline.
“I don’t think it’s time yet for that full conversation,” Hoyer said recently. “But it’s just a reality that we have to play better in July. We’ve backed ourselves into a bit of a corner.”
Despite being in last place in the NL Central division, Hoyer has no option but to express optimism. After all, he took a win-now approach to the team-building process during the offseason.
Cubs payroll and record speak volumes about Jed Hoyer
The Cubs were top-10 spenders this offseason, spending over $89 million to bolster their roster with veterans such as Cody Bellinger, Hector Neris, and two-time NPB All-Star Shōta Imanaga.
Yet, the last-place Cubs have a total payroll of $227.2 million, the seventh-richest in Major League Baseball. None of the six teams with a more expensive payroll has a losing record, and Chicago’s winning percentage of .453 is the worst among teams with top-10 payrolls.
To make matters worse, the four other teams in the NL Central have a better standing than the Cubs despite having a fraction of the payroll. Milwaukee Brewers hold a division-leading 51-35 record with a $107.7 million payroll. The St. Louis Cardinals hold a 44-40 record with a $175.6 million payroll.
Jed Hoyer needs to answer for Cubs roster flaws
The roster assembled by Hoyer has been abysmal. The batting average with runners in scoring position is .215, lowest in the National League. Christopher Morel leads the team in home runs, but he owns a paltry .198 batting average. Dansby Swanson, who was signed By Hoyer for $177 million before last season, has a .217 batting average.
FanSided’s MLB insider Robert Murray doesn’t believe the Cubs are ready to sell at the trade deadline just yet. The Cubs have invested heavily into manager Craig Counsell and Hoyer, who have both invested heavily into this roster. The club has a month to iron out their problems and climb out of a hole.
For those hoping that the Cubs can rally before the All-Star break to save the team from deconstruction at the trade deadline, the upcoming schedule presents few reasons for optimism. The Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. That series will be followed by a visit from the Los Angeles Angels. After that, the Cubs will face the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals on the road before the All-Star break provides some relief.