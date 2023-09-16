3 Chiefs who can’t repeat disaster from Week 1 against the Jaguars
The Chiefs were a disaster with Travis Kelce out in Week 1's loss to the Lions and these three players can't repeat that performance against the Jaguars.
Chiefs who can't repeat Week 1 disaster, No. 1: Kadarius Toney
You could argue that Kadarius Toney had the worst performance we've ever seen from a wide receiver who wasn't benched and who, more pressingly, figured to be in line to become the Chiefs' No. 1 option with Kelce out.
Mahomes targeted the former Giant acquired at last year's trade deadline five times against the Lions. The results were one catch for one yard, a drop/tip that resulted in the Brian Branch pick-six, and numerous other drops that were drive-killers, especially with the room Toney had to operate with.
Toney missed the majority of the Chiefs training camp and preseason after suffering an injury during the first practice of camp to his knee. That rust was evident on the field, but it also doesn't help to dispel the narrative of Toney not living up to his tremendous physical talent on the field since he was drafted in the first round by the Giants.
With that said, Toney flashed impressively in moments at the end of last season once he arrived in Kansas City. The hope is certainly that he has shaken off of the rust and can be a much more potent weapon for the Chiefs offense.
If the same problems persist, however, there is a legitimate chance that Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff come out of this game and seriously reevaluate the pecking order at wide reciever. And perhaps become inclined to make a move to improve the position group as well.