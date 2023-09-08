Twitter detectives think Kadarius Toney deleted his account after brutal season opener
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is apparently off social media after a wave of criticism for a terrible Week 1 performance.
Kadarius Toney has been an active Twitter user in the past, more than willing to get into spats with fans (specifically Giants fans) on social media. Now, he's off the platform.
Toney apparently deleted his Twitter account, @0fficialC2n, after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Lions in Thursday night's NFL season opener.
The wide receiver was responsible for a pick-six after dropping a pass into the arms of a Lions defender. He received a tsunami of criticism for that and even more drops in an objectively bad performance.
Toney's account spelled "0fficial" with a numerical 0. It's not to be confused with a parody account spelling Official with the letter O.
Kadarius Toney leaves social media amid drops criticism
In truth, it's not surprising Toney left social media. No sane human would want to deal with their phone blowing up with @s from angry fans accusing them of blowing a game.
The football-related criticism of the wide receiver is totally valid, but knowing how fans take things too far sometimes, it's probably for the best that he isn't exposed to all that right now.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is standing behind his wide receiver despite the three costly drops in the game.
Speaking to reporters, Mahomes said, "I have trust in KT...Stuff is not always going to go your way. Obviously, he would have wanted to catch a few of those in the game, but I have trust that he is going to be the guy that I go to in those crucial moments and he's going to make the catch and win us some games like he did last year and get him more and more reps. I'm sure that those drops will disappear."
If Toney wants to come back from this, he's going to need to focus on the faith of his teammates and not on what anyone on Twitter says about him.