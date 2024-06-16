Andy Reid's positive Xavier Worthy update should scare the pants off Chiefs fans
On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs creating a potential nightmare for the rest of the NFL by trading up to the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in order to select the Combine record-holder in the 40-yard dash, Xavier Worthy, and pairing him with Patrick Mahomes, fans had to be psyched about what was to come right away. Unfortunately, an injury set that back a little bit early in the offseason.
In early May at OTAs and offseason workouts, Worthy suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for essentially the last month's worth of minicamp practices. That type of injury for a speedster like the rookie is always a bit concerning, especially happening right away in the offseason. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Worthy's status as they eye training camp in about a month and a half that, on the surface, seems quite positive.
"Yeah, he should be able to [be ready for training camp]," Reid said (h/t Arrowhead Report). "He'll continue to get treatment here, he's getting better. He'll get treatment and we'll just see how he rehabs through that."
Reid certainly doesn't sound overly concerned about Worthy's injury in terms of him being healthy for training camp, which is obviously not a bad thing. However, it was the second part of what the Chiefs head coach had to say that should raise at least a light red flag for fans about what his absence from offseason workouts could mean.
Chiefs fans should be worried after Andy Reid's positive Xavier Worthy update
Speaking about what the Chiefs still need to do, Reid talked some more about Worthy and specifically what he's missed this offseason.
"Really, it's getting that timing down with the new people," Reid said. "And then, 'What do the new people do well?' So, let's see what they can do. Now, with Xavier, we weren't able to do a whole lot of that because of the injury. But, you bring Mecole [Hardman] back in and then you've got Hollywood [Brown], you've got two fast guys, so you can kind of work some things in there and see what they look like."
Obviously, with Reid already pestering Mahomes about throwing the ball deep more, the downfield passing game is going to be part of this offense's DNA in the 2024 season more so than in previous years. Worthy with his record-setting speed will be part of that. But when it comes to timing, feel and role within the offense specifically, Reid insinuated it's still a bit of an unknown when it comes to Worthy.
That's by no means a death sentence for the Chiefs offense or for Worthy's prospects in his rookie season. There will still be training camp and perhaps some preseason action for the youngster out of Texas to get well acclimated to Mahomes and the offense as a whole.
However, with the likely absence of Rashee Rice due to suspension, the Chiefs can ill-afford to have any glaring issues with communication or roles within the offense. Even for a first-year player, they'll need him to be ready to hit the ground running. As of now, it certainly doesn't sound like that's the case with Worthy.
Again, that doesn't guarantee it won't be the case by Week 1. However, it is enough for at least some mild concern for Chiefs fans. And it's unquestionably something that should be a primary focus for the Chiefs and fans alike during training camp.