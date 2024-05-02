Chiefs averted looming disaster with Travis Kelce's much-deserved raise
The Kansas City Chiefs gave Travis Kelce a raise at the perfect time.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fresh off signing a new contract extension. Kelce, who was underpaid compared to the elite players at his position, signed his deal at the perfect time.
Comments made by the future Hall-of-Fame tight end last summer suggest Kelce wasn't in the mood to wait much longer. So, the Chiefs gave Kelce a $4 million raise for next season, in which he is set to earn $17 million. Keeping their best players happy -- and in this case Patrick Mahomes favorite weapon -- is a wise approach to this offseason by Kansas City.
“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce said at the time. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’ . . . You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re. I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth.”
Chiefs avoided drama with Travis Kelce
Yes, Kelce claimed he didn't care about the money, but his management team sure did. Kelce was happy to raise the salary bar for tight ends, and though he never had intentions of holding out, a new multiyear deal keeps him tied to Kansas City through at least the 2025-26 season.
“I’mand so thankful to this organization for getting it done, making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way and on top of that I got to move the needle for the tight end room,’' Kelce said. “It’s everyone else’s job to keep making that tight end AAV go up and up with every single contract that’s better than mine in the future.”
Kelce also has his own financial future to worry about. At 34 years old, he doesn't have many years left in the NFL. While dating pop superstar Taylor Swift surely helps matters, one more payday from the Chiefs secures a bright future outside of football for Kelce.