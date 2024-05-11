Chiefs best backup plan after losing Zay Jones to the Cardinals
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but their once-potent offense looked lethargic throughout the 2023 season. The team's success was in spite of their offense, not because of it.
Since Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs have been missing a dynamic element from their offense. Kansas City hasn't quite been able to replace Hill, but that hasn't stopped them from trying. Entering the offseason, Kansas City focused on bolstering their offensive tackles and wide receivers.
Potential legal turmoil for wide receiver Rashee Rice has left the Chiefs receiving corps with further uncertainty for the 2024 season. In addition to the charges levied against him Rice a multi-vehicle collision earlier this offseason, the second-year wideout is now under investigation for assault. Considering his legal troubles, there's a strong chance Rice will miss a significant portion of, if not the entire, upcoming season.
With the potential suspension of Rice looming ahead, Kansas City was reportedly among several teams bidding for free agent wide receiver Zay Jones, but the former Jacksonville Jaguar signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year, $4.25 million deal.
Kansas City Chiefs could sign Michael Thomas after losing Zay Jones
After losing out on Jones, the Chiefs' options for a veteran wide receiver are dwindling.
Out of the options available, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas stands out. The former two-time All-Pro had a stellar start to his career. In 2019, Thomas won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after compiling 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Injuries prevented Thomas from repeating his success after that season.
Thomas does come with some risk. The 31-year-old hasn't played in more than 10 games or recorded more than 450 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons. Still, he's the best remaining option in Kansas City's price range.
According to Spotrac, the Chiefs have about $15.3 million available salary cap space. A significant portion of that will be used for their rookie contracts, while some of it will be reserved for mid-season transactions, trades, and signings. That would explain why the Chiefs weren't willing to spend more than $4 million to pry Jones away from the Cardinals. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd would have been a perfect fit, but the wideout recently signed with the Tennessee Titans on a similar deal to Jones.
Even if Kansas City doesn't land a wideout in free agency, they still have an improved wide receiver room. In early April, the Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown, a speedster who has been underutilized in run-heavy schemes. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up four spots to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick. It's no coincidence, either — Worthy set the record for the 40-yard dash.
If Worthy provides solid production in his rookie season and Rice is available for a late playoff run, Kansas City may be fine with the group they currently possess.