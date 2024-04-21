Chiefs GM regrets drafting Mecole Hardman over DK Metcalf
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, but general manager Brett Veach still regrets not drafting D.K. Metcalf, who was taken a few picks after Hardman.
By Kinnu Singh
Tiger 12 Gun Trips Right Bunch F-Shuttle.
That was the play head coach Andy Reid called when the Kansas City Chiefs were just three yards away from winning Super Bowl LVIII and cementing themselves as the NFL's next dynasty. The formation — Tiger 12 — put wide receiver Mecole Hardman into the game. Hardman went into a fake jet motion prior to the snap before reversing back outside towards the front pylon. From there, it was an easy layup, and the confetti rained down.
Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl, but he hasn't developed into the dynamic threat that Kansas City was hoping for when they drafted him.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach expressed a sentiment that most Chiefs fans can resonate with.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach regrets passing on wide receiver D.K. Metcalf
During an appearance on Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast, Veach was asked if there was any draft prospect that he regrets passing on. Veach said it was wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who was ultimately selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the final pick of the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
"Looking back on D.K., there were areas we weren't sure on, but there were none that should have prompted us to bypass him," Veach said.
The Chiefs did not have a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but they had two selections in the second round. The Chiefs selected Hardman with the No. 56 overall pick and safety Juan Thornhill with the No. 63 overall pick. Seattle selected Metcalf with the No. 64 overall pick.
The Chiefs drafted Hardman, so they were clearly in the market for a wideout. If Veach could redo those picks, he'd likely swap out Hardman for Metcalf.
Metcalf has recorded 372 receptions for 5,332 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns in five seasons with Seattle. In comparison, Hardman has compiled just 2,212 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns despite playing with a better supporting cast.
Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler and it's not hard to imagine that he could have been an All-Pro wide receiver in Reid's offense. Also, he would've provided Chiefs fan with at least two years of watching Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf, and Travis Kelce on the same offense.
“D.K. Metcalf might be a guy that stands out just because the limited pass tree," Veach explained. "I think there were some injury concerns. A player could have been off your board because you had character concerns or an injury concern. And so I think looking back on D.K., there (were) areas that we weren’t sure on, but there was none maybe that should have prompted us to bypass that. And I think that’s one player that sticks out. I’m sure there’s a ton other. And I think every team is probably the same way. I’m sure there’s a lot of teams that were too low on Pat Mahomes and saying that quarterbacks from the Texas Tech Air Raid style of offense don’t work out."
Although the 2023 season ultimately ended with another Super Bowl championship, the Chiefs will continue to be in the wide receiver market after they led the league in dropped passes (44) in 2023. Acquiring big-name talent in free agency isn't a realistic option for a team that is overflowing with expiring contracts and large salaries.
Most teams that reach the Super Bowl are no longer paying their quarterbacks large sums of money. In 2022, eight of the 14 playoff quarterbacks were on rookie deals. That number fell to five in 2023, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers had cap hit figures similar to rookie contracts for their quarterbacks. The last six Super Bowls have featured a quarterback on a cheap rookie deal as well.
With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accounting for nearly one-fifth of the team's cap space, Veach will have to offset the cost by drafting difference-makers in the NFL Draft. While Veach missed on the Hardman selection, he’s had a pretty good record of building the Chiefs’ roster through the draft.
Rookie contracts provide cheap labor, and Kansas City has leveraged those contracts to overcome key departures in the past. Selecting in the back end of each round can make it difficult, especially since the first-round is essentially a coin-flip: history suggests that half of all first-round picks won't pan out.