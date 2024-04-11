NFL insider has already linked potential Chiefs replacement for Rashee Rice
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes wide receiver Xavier Legette could land with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft — but is it the right move?
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs offense was a well-oiled and fully loaded machine by the time quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped into the starting quarterback position. He had future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce in a Y-Iso formation to simplify the reads. On the perimeter, he had his rocket-powered Hall of Fame wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose lateral agility and acceleration turned the legs of defensive backs into pretzels. In the backfield, he had the electrifying running back Kareem Hunt, who was more of a weapon than a safety valve. Kansas City finished the past three seasons with a 33-15 record, two AFC West division titles, and a playoff win.
Mahomes enjoyed the weaponry for years, but all great quarterbacks deal with roster turnover, schematic changes, and attrition. For Mahomes' Chiefs, that first transition came during the 2023 campaign. For the first time in his career, the franchise quarterback was asked to manage the game and let the defense win.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projects the Kansas City Chiefs to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Legette possesses the rare versatility to play on the perimeter or in the slot in an 11 personnel scheme, which was a staple of Kansas City's offense while they had Tyreek Hill. He finished the 2023 season with 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, then ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Mel Kiper mocks another receiver to Chiefs, but would it be a mistake?
Kansas City fans want the team to return to its dynamic high-flying aerial attack, and nearly every mock draft is pairing the Chiefs with a wide receiver prospect who shares traits with Tyreek Hill. Kiper even acknowledges the abundance of wideouts connected to Kansas City in his opening sentence: "Another mock draft, another wideout connected with Chiefs to end Round 1."
Is selecting a wide receiver the right move? NFL analyst Chad Reuter certainly believes so.
"Get Patrick Mahomes as many explosive targets as possible," Reuter wrote in his mock draft that projected Kansas City would trade up to No. 17 overall to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Like Legette, Worthy has similar attributes as Hill — particularly his speed.
We've seen Mahomes with explosive weapons. He had them in 2020 when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers humiliated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. He had them in 2021 when he threw an interception in overtime to clinch the win for the Cincinnati Bengals. In those games, Mahomes reverted to his poor habits of being finicky in the pocket or generating his own pressure.
Among the many maladies that plagued Kansas City's offense last season, the dropped passes were the most glaring issue. The Chiefs led the league with a whopping 44 dropped passes in 2023. To make matters worse, there is lingering uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Rashee Rice's future after legal issues continue to mount following an accident in Dallas last week.
Still, Kansas City has made the mistake of chasing Tyreek Hill's ghost for far too long already.
This isn't the first time that Kansas City has been in this position with their receiving corps. Heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, there was doubt surrounding Hill's availability due to an off-the-field issue. The Chiefs didn't have much time to figure out Hill's status, so they were forced into investing an early pick on a wide receiver.
Kansas City selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the second round. DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin were seen as better prospects, but Hardman's elite speed fit the mold of Hill better than any other wide receiver in that year's draft class. Although Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 58, he never developed into a reliable target. Then, the Chiefs selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had similar traits, and he didn't work out either. Last year, the Chiefs traded for twitchy wideout Kadarius Toney, who possessed the same mesmerizing agility as Hill. Once again, it didn't work out.
Instead of trying to replace a once-in-a-generation talent, it's time for Kansas City's offense to evolve — whether that means committing to a run-heavy approach, two tight end sets, or anything else that Reid can whip up.
Kansas City should draft a wide receiver, but not in the first round. The addition of Hollywood Brown already represents an upgrade for the receiving corps, and a deep class of receivers should allow them to find a quality player in the second or third round.
What Mahomes needs more than an explosive wideout, however, is a left tackle. Following the departure of left tackle Donovan Smith, who struggled throughout the 2023 season, Kansas City is left with Wanya Morris as their blindside protector. Beyond their five starters, the Chiefs have just three offensive linemen — Jason Godrick, Mike Caliendo, and Lucas Niang. That's not enough for a second-string offensive line, and one injury could derail Kansas City's entire season.