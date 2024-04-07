Latest mock draft has Chiefs trading up to land explosive WR prospect
Could the Kansas City Chiefs make a blockbuster trade to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty began with offensive fireworks — the sparks of which were first ignited in 2017. In 2023, Kansas City's defense became the driving force behind the team's second consecutive championship.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' high-flying aerial attack was grounded throughout the season, and even offensive mastermind Andy Reid couldn't do anything to get it back in the air. There were many maladies that plagued the Chiefs offense, but none were more noticeable than the dropped passes. Kansas City finished the season with a league-high 44 dropped passes (2.6 drops per game).
The Chiefs will likely still remain in the wide receiver market even after signing Hollywood Brown in free agency, especially after the lingering uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice's legal situation.
The wide receiver position has been considered one of the Chiefs' most glaring weaknesses heading into the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25 in Detroit.
Mock draft suggests huge draft trade for Chiefs
A recent mock draft posits that the Chiefs could trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 17 overall pick.
"Get Patrick Mahomes as many explosive targets as possible," Chad Reuter wrote in the NFL.com mock draft. "Worthy's elite speed makes him a top downfield threat as well as an obvious option for jet sweeps and quick screens. He’s a much-needed versatile threat for the Chiefs."
The 5-foot-11 wide receiver prospect generated a ton of buzz when he ran the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.21 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. It would be an exciting acquisition for Kansas City, but it may not be the smartest route for general manager Brett Veach to take.
Worthy fits the mold of what the Chiefs have sought in a wide receiver, but Kansas City has made the mistake of chasing the ghost of Tyreek Hill too often.
There is uncertainty surrounding the availability of wide receiver Rashee Rice after a recent accident in Dallas. That could affect how the Chiefs approach the draft, but it isn't the first time that Kansas City has been in this position with their receiving corps.
Heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, there was doubt surrounding star wide receiver Tyreek Hill's availability due to an off-the-field situation. The Chiefs didn't have much time to figure out Hill's status, so they were forced into investing an early pick on a wide receiver.
Kansas City selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the second round. Hardman had elite vertical speed, but many analysts believed the Chiefs overvalued him. DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin were seen as better prospects, but Hardman fit the mold of Hill better than any other wide receiver in that year's draft class. Although Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 58, he never developed into a reliable target.
Then, the Chiefs selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That has worked out even worse than the Hardman selection. Last year, the Chiefs traded for twitchy wideout Kadarius Toney, who possessed the same mesmerizing change of direction ability as Hill.
The cost of moving up to the No. 17 overall pick wouldn't be cheap for Kansas City. The Chiefs would have to give up their 2024 first-round pick (No. 32) and either a 2025 first-round pick or their 2024 second-round pick (No. 64) and 2024 third-round pick (No. 95).
The Chiefs are paying quarterback salaries to two players on their roster: Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones. With so much invested in those two players, it's vital for Kansas City to build out the rest of their roster with young, talented players on rookie contracts. Trading up would result in fewer draft picks to acquire those low-cost players.
Trying to find the next Hill is what got the Chiefs in this situation to begin with. Repeating that mistake again wouldn't make much sense, and trading up to No. 17 for Worthy would be a poor use of resources in a loaded wide receiver draft class. The list of first-round talent extends well beyond the Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Washington's Rome Odunze. The next group of candidates includes Brian Thomas Jr., Texas’ Xavier Worthy, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, Oregon's Troy Franklin, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Florida State’s Keon Coleman, and Texas' Adonai Mitchell.