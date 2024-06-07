BJ Thompson's agent provides update after Chiefs DE entered cardiac arrest during team meeting
By Scott Rogust
On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their practice early after a then-unnamed player suffered a medical emergency and had to be transported to a local hospital via an ambulance. That player was later revealed to be defensive end BJ Thompson, the Chiefs' 2023 fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin State University.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest. Members of the Chiefs' medical staff responded quickly and treated Thompson while waiting on an ambulance. There was an update provided later that evening and early Friday.
Doctors 'optimistic' about Chiefs DE BJ Thompson's recovery
Later that evening, Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, told Pelissero that the defensive end was "unconscious" but in stable condition. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler followed up with Turnage, who told the reporter that doctors were "optimistic about his recovery."
As a result of the medical emergency, the Chiefs canceled practice for the day, as was head coach Andy Reid's scheduled press conference. Players were sent home for the day. Practice and Reid's press conference will take place on Friday.
Thompson spent his first two years of college playing for the Baylor Bears, where he recorded 18 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks in 19 games across the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In three years with Stephen F. Austin, Thompson recorded 79 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception, per the school's official website.
As a rookie on the Chiefs, Thompson played in just one game -- Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that contest, Thompson recorded two combined tackles in the 13-12 win.
We will continue to keep you updated on BJ Thompson once additional information is provided.