Former Chiefs QB's breakdown of Patrick Mahomes should terrify rest of the NFL
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the fray of the 2024 NFL season in search of something that's never occurred in the Super Bowl era: winning three consecutive Super Bowl championships.
Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers were the last NFL team to accomplish this feat from 1965-1967, clinching three NFL championships in a row. The 1965 title came one year before the inaugural Super Bowl was played, which technically disqualifies the three-year run from record books as a three-peat even though the Packers won Super Bowl I and II in the two following seasons.
The Chiefs are tantalizingly close to pulling off the feat after capturing victories in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII, but they will need their offense to perform better than it did last season if they want to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in February.
Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs offense humming in training camp
As the Chiefs continue to prepare for the season at training camp in St. Joseph, reports of Kansas City's new-look offense have been overwhelmingly positive. Former Chiefs backup quarterback Chase Daniel posted a six-minute breakdown of some of the offense's top plays, particularly those made by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Although Daniel's highlights featured plenty of Mahomes' typical magic outside of the pocket, the most impressive play came on a deep pass to new wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
On the play, tight end Travis Kelce pulled the coverage to a shallow route while Brown got open with a double move and caught a touchdown deep down the middle of the field. While the throw from Mahomes was perfectly placed, it was his movement in the pocket that was more impressive. He calmly climbed the pocket until the throw was available, which is something he may not have done a few years ago.
When Mahomes took the league by storm during the 2018 season, it was hard not to be mesmerized by his play. The young quarterback was a highlight-producing machine. Time and again, he escaped from the jaws of disaster to create miracles on broken plays that resembled backyard football and lacked structure.
Although Mahomes threw for 50 passing touchdowns and won his first NFL Most Valuable Player award that season, he was far from perfect. He has never matched his statistical output from that season, but the 28-year-old phenom has grown considerably under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid. For the most part, that growth has been in the mental aspect of the game.
Mahomes had a tendency to flee the pocket too early, make reckless decisions and generate unnecessary pressure. His flaws played a part in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss in 2020. With offensive line injuries causing pressure early in the game, Mahomes lost faith in his protection and became antsy. He missed open throws and ran out of clean pockets as the Chiefs failed to register a single touchdown in the loss.
Mahomes has grown to fix many of those flaws, and he seems more comfortable than ever throwing from the pocket.