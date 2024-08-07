Real Patrick Mahomes will play in the preseason, even if fake Patrick Mahomes won’t
By Lior Lampert
During this year's NFL Draft evaluation process, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drew comparisons to Patrick Mahomes -- quite the praise.
Williams was/is regarded by many as a generational prospect, having similarities with Mahomes, resembling his play stylistically. However, the No. 1 overall pick has a long way to go before he reaches the ceiling the latter has displayed.
Even Williams and Mahomes' approach to the game is different, evidenced by their preseason availability. While the rookie sat out Chicago's inaugural 2024 exhibition contest, the reigning consecutive Super Bowl MVP will suit up for his squad.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs starters will play in the team's preseason opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters the group "will get a quarter" of action via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.
Patrick Mahomes playing in the preseason while Caleb Williams sits should stop the comparisons
While Williams voiced his desire to play in the Hall of Fame Game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shut it down. But if the former Heisman Trophy winner wanted to take the field that much, he presumably could've done something to overrule that decision.
Ultimately, it's hard to fault the Bears for erring on the side of caution with their new franchise player. Nonetheless, if Williams wants to get mentioned in the same breath as Mahomes, things like this hurt his cause.
Yes, it's only one preseason match, but it shows Williams' will to win is not on par with Mahomes (yet). The 22-year-old has yet to make his pro debut. Meanwhile, the Chiefs signal-caller is arguably the most decorated active player in the league. They're in wildly diverse career stages, so the varying hunger levels make sense.
Despite guiding the Chiefs to three Lombardi Trophies in his first six years at the full-time start, Mahomes has only raised his intensity. It's a testament to his determination and work ethic, which separates him from the pack, plus his incredible talent.
Being as committed to the grind as Mahomes is what makes him the one-of-one superstar he is. Expecting Williams to match that energy right now is far-fetched.