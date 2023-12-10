Chiefs get crucial injury news ahead of marquee showdown with Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have a big-name return to help out on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage in Week 14.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. While the officiating on the final drive was much criticized, the Chiefs weren't using it as an excuse, saying that the team should have played better.
In Week 14, the Chiefs are set to take on a familiar playoff foe in the Buffalo Bills, who sit at 6-6 on the year and outside of the playoff picture. Despite the record, the Bills offense has been playing well under new coordinator Joe Brady. Ahead of the game, the Chiefs got some good news on the defensive side of the football.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, linebacker Nick Bolton is set to play for the Chiefs on Sunday with a small cast on his surgically repaired wrist. The Chiefs activated Bolton on Saturday.
Nick Bolton expected to play for Chiefs in Week 14 matchup vs. Bills
This is great news for the Chiefs because they got their top linebacker back in a pivotal game. Bolton's return is that much more important, as Drue Tranquill was ruled out due to a concussion suffered in Week 13.
Bolton last played in the team's Week 7 game against the rival Los Angeles Chargers but suffered a dislocated wrist. He would miss the team's next five games.
Earlier in the year, Bolton missed Weeks 3 through 5 due to a sprained ankle.
In four games this season, Bolton recorded 28 total tackles (15 solo, 13 assisted), one interception, and one pass defended. In pass coverage, Bolton allowed seven receptions for 56 yards on 10 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
Having Bolton ready to go on the field is huge for the Chiefs. Yes, the Bills may be outside of the playoff picture. But in Week 12, they put up 505 yards of offense on 92 plays in the team's 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.