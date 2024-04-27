Chiefs draft grades for every 2024 draft pick: Patrick Mahomes is very, very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure to appease Patrick Mahomes with their NFL Draft picks.
Lions don't think about sheep, and back-to-back Super Bowl champs don't always think about the NFL Draft. That is not the case for the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs, however, as the league's great modern dynasty has some clear chinks in the armor.
The Chiefs' offseason has been all about compromise in the face of financial burden. Chris Jones got a historic extension, and it was well-deserved, but it preceded the L'Jarius Sneed trade. Wide receiver was an obvious position of need, but the Chiefs didn't land a high-profile name because there isn't enough money.
Thankfully, the draft allows even the best (and most expensive) teams to add young talent on affordable, long-term contracts. Brett Veach didn't take his time to ease into the 2024 draft, trading up from No. 32 to No. 28 to land Texas WR Xavier Worthy — the fastest man in recorded NFL Combine history.
In the second round, Kansas City made another addition to the offense, selecting BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with the 63rd pick. So, a new weapon for Mahomes, as well as a lineman to protect Mahomes and create more time for said weapon to operate.
KC Kingdom should feel great about these picks.
Kansas City Chiefs Draft Grades: Xavier Worthy, B+
The Chiefs swapped spots with the Buffalo Bills to land their new WR1, and the irony is not lost on... anyone. With Rashee Rice in hot water legally, the Chiefs are set to rely an uncomfortable amount on dudes like Kadarius Toney. The Hollywood Brown addition helps a lot, but frankly, there isn't a single proven, WR1-level player on Kansas City's roster.
Worthy has that level of upside, although it's fair to say there were better wideout prospects on the board. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Worthy's lack of physicality is frequently cited by critics. There are concerns about his durability and his comfort level making catches in traffic. Even so, his 4.21-second time in the 40-yard dash set a new Combine record. Worthy's ability to take the lid off the defense vertically and create explosive plays is a natural fit for the Chiefs' offense. It's hard not to think about Tyreek Hill and the innate value of speedy wideouts in a Mahomes-led offense.
That is not to say Worthy is Tyreek Hill, who is much stronger and far more polished in the intermediate range. Andy Reid is going to scheme up creative routes for Worthy, though, and Mahomes is the NFL's great improviser under center. Worthy has the speed to create separation and find his way to the football when Mahomes rolls outside the pocket with an eye downfield.
Is there a little bit of overlap between Worthy and Hollywood Brown? Could the Chiefs have targeted a stronger, more versatile wideout like Keon Coleman, who the Bills landed at No. 33? Sure, but Worthy is a classic Chiefs piece, and he's going to make some special highlights working in tandem with Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs Draft Grades 2024: Kingsley Suamataia, B+
Another rock-solid pick for the Chiefs, who looked past concerns about the defense to double down on Mahomes' supporting cast. There were real questions about the O-line entering the offseason. In BYU's Kingsley Suamataia, the Chiefs get a major athlete. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, Suamataia displays special mobility as a blocker, with the size and strength to hold his own against physical NFL rushers.
He needs to add some polish, but the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore has all the tools for success. Now, he also has a benefit of a quarterback who processes the game quickly and frequently finds his way out of jams. There isn't an easier QB to block for in the NFL than Mahomes. That's not to say Suamatiaia won't face pressure as a rookie on a title contender, but he is expected to come along slowly with the second team. Suamataia has experience at both tackle spots and can plug holes as needed in year one.
The Chiefs have additional picks in the NFL Draft. This post will be updated with more grades as they come in.