Chiefs begin replacing Travis Kelce with fascinating fourth-round pick
Travis Kelce isn't on notice, but they put a succession plan in place during the draft.
To say that the 2024 NFL Draft fell the way of the Kansas City Chiefs over the first two days would be a vast understatement. Somehow, general manager Brett Veach convinced two rivals, the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, to trade back in the first and second rounds, respectively, to fill their biggest needs at wide receiver (Xavier Worthy) and offensive tackle (Kingsley Suamataia).
After taking Suamataia with the 63rd pick, though, the Chiefs were off the clock in the third round and had to wait until Day 3 to make another selection. Their time came at No. 131 overall, though, when they then selected another potential need: A possible successor to star tight end Travis Kelce.
With that pick, the Chiefs selected TCU and former Texas tight end Jared Wylie. And the possibility of him developing into the replacement for Kelce is something that goes beyond Kansas City simply picking a tight end.
Chiefs draft Jared Wiley as potential Travis Kelce replacement
One week prior to the draft, ESPN draft anaylst Matt Miller spoke this pick into existence for the Chiefs as he talked about how perfect this fit would be for Wiley and why he could be the perfect prospect to eventually step into the Kelce role for Andy Reid's club:
"I keep thinking Jared Wiley (TE-TCU) would be a really good understudy to Travis Kelce
"Both former QBs, both very good option-route guys who understand spacing and timing, and Wiley has an athletic profile similar to Kelce (long, lean, vertical speed). Wiley isn't the blocker TK is, but that's a learned skill."
Miller also added, at the time, that Wiley might be off of the board before the Chiefs got on the clock in the fourth round, indicating that Kansas City also got tremendous value with the player.
The depth behind Kelce in Kansas City has changed a bit. Noah Gray remains in the building as a familiar face, but newcomer Irv Smith Jr. joined the fray this offseason. Wiley should come in and have at least a minimal role for this offense, however.
Wiley is a case of untapped potential to some degree based on his college career. He's a willing and good blocker, which is always a good foundation, but his athletic traits and explosiveness have long looked like he could have more impact as a pass-catcher. So getting to play a blocking role early while learning more about the Chiefs offense from Kelce as the understudy, to use Miller's word, could work wonders.
Of course, our crystal ball doesn't work with 100% certainty. Perhaps Wiley busts. Or maybe he becomes a solid depth piece for years to come, but never steps into the Kelce role. However, with the 35-year-old star tight end already at least loosely contemplating retirement, landing a player who was already connected to the Chiefs as a replacement for Kelce -- and doing so in the fourth round, no less -- is going to have Kansas City buzzing about the future.
And they should be.