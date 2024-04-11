Chiefs dream NFL Draft trade target is officially out of their price range
The dream of the Kansas City Chiefs finding away to draft their dream target is all but dead.
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with a clear need to upgrade their skill position player group. Yes, they won the Super Bowl, but outside of Travis Kelce, there was nobody for Patrick Mahomes to consistently rely on. The chances of them pulling off the three-peat would be slim if no additions were made based on how their offense looked for most of the 2023 campaign.
Kansas City did add Hollywood Brown, which was a big addition, but has been fairly quiet on the offensive side of the ball this offseason otherwise. That could definitely change in the NFL Draft, and one particular mock had them pulling off a surprising pick.
Brock Bowers is seen as not only the best tight end in this draft class, but one of the best weapons in the class. This mock draft from CBS Sports had Kansas City selecting Bowers with the No. 32 pick, the final pick of the first round. That seemed like a bit of a stretch at the time, and is all but confirmed with this latest update.
Chiefs dream NFL Draft target is likely out of reach
Bowers had his makeup Pro Day on Wednesday and both looked good according to Albert Breer. Among those who were on hand were tight end coaches of the New York Giants and New York Jets. That's a bad sign for Kansas City.
The Giants hold the No. 6 pick and the Jets hold the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Giants pass on Bowers, there's a very good chance that the Jets scoop him up at pick No. 10. The Chiefs trading up over 20 picks to steal him away from either of the New York teams will be too costly to the point where it's just not going to happen.
Bowers would've been a player who could help Kansas City win now and in the future. He'd form the best tight end duo in recent memory alongside Travis Kelce, and with Kelce being 35 years old and in decline, he'd be the heir apparent at an important position in Kansas City's offense.
It'd obviously be foolish to expect Bowers to be anywhere near as good as Kelce, but he can easily become one of the best tight ends in football in short order. Giving him to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes would be almost unfair. Fortunately for the rest of the NFL, it doesn't appear possible based on this latest report.