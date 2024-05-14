Chiefs predicted to sign former first-rounder to bolster secondary
By Kinnu Singh
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, teams are beginning to prepare their strategies and war plans for the upcoming season. The road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans will begin with the foundation that is laid during the offseason, from rookie minicamp through the preseason.
While most of the pomp and circumstance of the offseason surrounds the initial free agency period and NFL Draft, teams often wait to sign quality free agents after the NFL Draft, when they no longer count against them in the compensatory pick formula. The post-draft signings often prove the depth and talent to separate the great teams from the good teams.
Although the Kansas City Chiefs achieved their goal of bolstering their lackluster offense this offseason, but there are still some positions on their roster that could use reinforcement.
Jamal Adams could find success with the Chiefs defense
ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes that the Chiefs should explore the possibility of signing free agent safety Jamal Adams.
Adams, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, earned two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in his three seasons at the Meadowlands. He was traded to Seattle in 2020, where he earned his third Pro Bowl and set an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season.
Adams' ability to generate pressure could make him an ideal fit for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has built a legendary career with corner blitzes and exotic pressure packages.
"Get him to Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who can surely find a spot in the lineup for a player with Adams' talent and ability as a blitzer," Barnwell wrote.
Adams earned a four-year, $70 million contract from Seattle, but injuries began to hamper him after the spectacular opening stanza of his career. In four years with Seattle, Adams played in just 34 of 66 regular season games. Seattle parted ways with the former All-Pro safety in a series of moves to create salary cap space this offseason.
The 28-year-old has a lengthy injury history, but he also possesses the versatility that Spagnuolo craves in his secondary. Adams has excelled in run defense and as a box safety in nickel or dime packages, and he could help soften the blow of losing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker WIllie Gay this offseason.
"At this point, Adams needs to be spotted in a situational role as a strong safety and even as a potential linebacker on passing downs," Barnwell noted.
After addressing offensive needs in the early rounds, the Chiefs selected Washington State safety Jordan Hicks with the No. 133 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs also have safety Justin Reid on their roster, although he is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.
As Kansas City gears up for their attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, depth on the defensive side of the ball could make the difference in the postseason. Adams likely wouldn't be an expensive addition and he could be a difference-maker on the field.
In 2023, Adams started nine games and recorded 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two passes defended.