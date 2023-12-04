Chiefs fan perfectly trolls Packers at Lambeau with head gear
A Kansas City Chiefs fan showed off a new hat that trolled the Green Bay Packers during the Week 13 game.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the road for the second consecutive week, facing off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. This was a chance for the Chiefs to show that they are still the top dogs in the AFC. But this Packers team has been fighting hard in recent weeks, with quarterback Jordan Love playing some great football as of late.
It's a known fact that Chiefs fans travel well. So it should shock no one that fans made the trip to Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Well, one fan decided to instigate the home crowd by wearing a foam cheesegrater on his head. Of course, this is mimicking the Packers' "Cheesehead" foam hats that fans wear at games.
Chiefs fan wears 'cheese grater' to mock Packers in Week 13
We'd venture to guess that this fan wasn't exactly popular among the Packers faithful at Lambeau Field. But, the fan gets an "A" for creativity.
Unfortunately for Chiefs fans, they won't be celebrating a victory, as the AFC West powerhouse lost 27-19.
While the game was competitive, the final drive was overshadowed by what the on-field officials did and didn't throw a penalty flag on. For the Chiefs, they witnessed Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine hanging over the back of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling when quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted him downfield. In an obvious defensive pass interference penalty, the referees didn't throw a flag.
Ultimately, the Chiefs were unable to complete a pass after this play, and it resulted in the loss.
Love shined in the game, completing 25-of-36 pass attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns. As for Mahomes, he threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 21-of-33 passes.
The Packers will have bragging rights this time around, and now actually sit in the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. As for the Chiefs, they fall to the No. 4 seed in the AFC.